Kerala govt report shows major chunk of Wayanad relief fund spent on cremating bodies than on survivors

Thiruvananthapuram: The government’s expenditure report on the Wayanad disaster relief indicates that a significant portion of funds was used for volunteers rather than direct aid to the victims. It was revealed that cremating 359 bodies cost Rs 2.76 crore, with each body incurring an expense of Rs 75,000. Although clothing was donated from across Kerala, with the Chief Minister himself acknowledging that there was more than enough, the official figures now show that Rs 11 crore was spent on clothing for the displaced individuals in the relief camps.

The government report indicates that more money was spent on volunteers than on the actual disaster victims. A total of Rs 14 crore was spent on transportation and food for the volunteers, with Rs 4 crore allocated specifically for their travel expenses. The report, submitted in court as an affidavit, also mentions that Rs 7 crore was spent on generators for the relief camps. Additionally, Rs 2.98 crore was spent on providing "user kits" to volunteers involved in the relief efforts. The construction of a Bailey bridge incurred an expense of Rs 1 crore.

A total of Rs 7 crore was spent on generator costs for 17 relief camps over 30 days. The Indian Air Force charged Rs 17 crore for helicopter airlifting services. About Rs 12 crore was spent on vehicles used to evacuate victims, while Rs 4 crore was allocated for the transportation of military personnel and volunteers. Medical facilities for military and volunteers cost Rs 2 crore, while their accommodation required Rs 15 crore. Additionally, Rs 10 crore was spent on food and water provisions for them. JCBs, Hitachis, and cranes accounted for a total expenditure of Rs 15 crore.

The report further highlights that Rs 8 crore was spent on food for those in relief camps, and Rs 11 crore was allocated for clothing for the displaced individuals. Medical checkups in the camps accounted for Rs 8 crore, while generator expenses reached Rs 7 crore. An additional Rs 3 crore was spent on drone radar rentals, and DNA testing costs amounted to Rs 3 crore as well.

