    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 1: Rate of 8 gram gold drops; CHECK details

    In September, the price of gold rose and fell multiple times, with notable changes including a Rs 2160 increase between September 20 and 27 and slight drop towards the end of the month. In the first day of October, gold prices dropped further.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 11:28 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: After rise in prices for several days, gold price dropped in Kerala today (October 1). With a single-day drop of Rs 30, the price of one sovereign (8 grams) of gold now stands at Rs 56,400.

    Gold prices had been rising between September 20 and 27, with a major increase of Rs 2160 during this period. Major investors is selling their gold, leading to a recent drop in prices.

    Currently, the price of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 7,050 per gram, while 24-carat gold rate is Rs 7,691 per gram and 18-carat gold is priced at Rs 5,768 per gram. The silver prices remain changed, making the price of ordinary silver Rs 101 per gram.

    Here is a summary of the gold price fluctuations in the past few days:

    September 16: Price rose by Rs 120 to Rs 55,040.

    September 17: Price dropped by Rs 120 to Rs 54,920.

    September 18: Price further decreased by Rs 120 to Rs 54,800.

    September 19: A final drop of Rs 200 brings the price to Rs 54,600.

    September 20: Price surged by a significant Rs 480 to Rs Rs 55,080.

    September 21: Price increased by Rs 600 to Rs 55, 680.

    September 22: No change.

    September 23: Price increased by Rs 160 to Rs 55, 840.

    September 24: Another Rs 160 hike takes the price Rs 56,000.

    September 25: With a Rs 60 surge per gram, the price of 8 gm gold is Rs 56,480

    September 26: No change.

    September 27: Gold prices surge by Rs 40 per gram, taking the price of 8 grams to Rs 56,800

    September 28: Gold prices drop by Rs 5 per gram, with the price of 8 grams standing at Rs 56,760

    September 29: No change

    September 30: Gold prices dropped by Rs 15 per gram

    October 1: The prices of gold dropped further by Rs 40 per gram, taking the price of 8 grams to Rs 56,400

