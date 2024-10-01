Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 1: Rate of 8 gram gold drops; CHECK details

In September, the price of gold rose and fell multiple times, with notable changes including a Rs 2160 increase between September 20 and 27 and slight drop towards the end of the month. In the first day of October, gold prices dropped further.

Thiruvananthapuram: After rise in prices for several days, gold price dropped in Kerala today (October 1). With a single-day drop of Rs 30, the price of one sovereign (8 grams) of gold now stands at Rs 56,400.

Gold prices had been rising between September 20 and 27, with a major increase of Rs 2160 during this period. Major investors is selling their gold, leading to a recent drop in prices.

Currently, the price of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 7,050 per gram, while 24-carat gold rate is Rs 7,691 per gram and 18-carat gold is priced at Rs 5,768 per gram. The silver prices remain changed, making the price of ordinary silver Rs 101 per gram.

Here is a summary of the gold price fluctuations in the past few days:

September 16: Price rose by Rs 120 to Rs 55,040.

September 17: Price dropped by Rs 120 to Rs 54,920.

September 18: Price further decreased by Rs 120 to Rs 54,800.

September 19: A final drop of Rs 200 brings the price to Rs 54,600.

September 20: Price surged by a significant Rs 480 to Rs Rs 55,080.

September 21: Price increased by Rs 600 to Rs 55, 680.

September 22: No change.

September 23: Price increased by Rs 160 to Rs 55, 840.

September 24: Another Rs 160 hike takes the price Rs 56,000.

September 25: With a Rs 60 surge per gram, the price of 8 gm gold is Rs 56,480

September 26: No change.

September 27: Gold prices surge by Rs 40 per gram, taking the price of 8 grams to Rs 56,800

September 28: Gold prices drop by Rs 5 per gram, with the price of 8 grams standing at Rs 56,760

September 29: No change

September 30: Gold prices dropped by Rs 15 per gram

October 1: The prices of gold dropped further by Rs 40 per gram, taking the price of 8 grams to Rs 56,400

Latest Videos