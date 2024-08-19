Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Family of 25-year-old missing sailor to move HC seeking intervention to locate him

     Vishnu Babu, a 25-year-old sailor from Alappuzha, went missing on July 17 while working on a merchant ship. Despite filing complaints with Union and State authorities, his family has received no response or support.

    Kerala: Family of 25-year-old missing sailor from Alappuzha Vishnu Babu to move HC seeking intervention to locate him anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 1:52 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 1:52 PM IST

    Alappuzha: The family of Vishnu Babu, a 25-year-old sailor from Alappuzha who went missing while working on a merchant ship last month, will file a habeas corpus petition before the Kerala High Court for assistance in locating him. Babu, a trainee wiper on the SSI Resolute, went missing on July 17, 2024, as the vessel traversed the Strait of Malacca en route from Odisha to China. The family seeks a court directive compelling the government to take action to find him.

    Asianet News IMPACT: Landslide victim gets relief as Kerala Gramin Bank promises to return deducted EMI amount

    According to Babu Thirumala, Vishnu's father, the family's multiple pleas to Union and State authorities have yielded no concrete results, leaving them without any progress in finding his missing son.

    "After lodging complaints with multiple officials, including a Union Minister, we've been met with complete indifference. With no government official even offering a reassuring phone call, we've lost confidence in the system. That's why we're seeking the High Court's intervention to uncover the truth about Vishnu's disappearance," Babu Thirumala stated.

    The family also alleges that after filing a complaint with Union Minister Suresh Gopi, they did not even get a reply.

    KC Venugopal MP, Shobha Surendran, H Salam MLA and others visited the house, but the state ministers themselves have not yet intervened in the matter. 
    According to the family, Vishnu's last contact with his parents, Babu and Sindhu, was just hours before he disappeared. Fearing he may have fallen into the sea, a search operation was carried out under the direction of the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Malaysia. After 96 hours, the search was discontinued. The ship's crew was interrogated by Singaporean police but was eventually released without any charges.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee report on Malayalam film industry to be released on August 19 after HC dismisses plea dmn

    Kerala: HC dismisses Ranjini's plea, Hema Committee report on Malayalam film industry to be released today

    Asianet News IMPACT: Landslide victim gets relief as Kerala Gramin Bank promises to return deducted EMI amount dmn

    Asianet News IMPACT: Landslide survivor gets relief as Gramin Bank promises to return deducted EMI amount

    Kerala: Pork Challenge fundraiser for Wayanad sparks controversy; Islamic scholars slam DYFI anr

    Kerala: Pork challenge fundraiser for landslide-hit Wayanad sparks controversy; Islamic scholars slam DYFI

    Kerala: Electricity minister Krishnankutty assures no electricity crisis despite KSEB warnings dmn

    Kerala: Electricity minister Krishnankutty assures no electricity crisis despite KSEB warnings

    Kerala: Landslide victim in Vilangadu faces financial blow as Gramin Bank deducts money dmn

    Kerala: Landslide victim in Vilangadu faces financial blow as Gramin Bank deducts EMI from account

    Recent Stories

    Rajnikanth starrer 'Vettaiyan', Suriya's 'Kanguva' set for EPIC clash THIS October? Here's what we know ATG

    Rajnikanth starrer 'Vettaiyan', Suriya's 'Kanguva' set for EPIC clash THIS October? Here's what we know

    NCPCR chairman flags use of Pakistan-published books in Bihar madrassas, accuses UNICEF of complicity snt

    NCPCR chairman flags use of Pakistan-published books in Bihar madrassas, accuses UNICEF of complicity

    Meet Jharkhand truck driver who turned influencer, earns Rs 10 lakh per month from cooking videos (WATCH) gcw

    Meet Jharkhand truck driver who turned influencer, earns Rs 10 lakh per month from cooking videos (WATCH)

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee report on Malayalam film industry to be released on August 19 after HC dismisses plea dmn

    Kerala: HC dismisses Ranjini's plea, Hema Committee report on Malayalam film industry to be released today

    Champai Soren's Delhi visit sparks speculation of BJP defection: Will Jharkhand govt be affected? AJR

    Champai Soren's Delhi visit sparks speculation of BJP defection: Will Jharkhand govt be affected?

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon