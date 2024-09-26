Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Daring heist in Thrissur: Gold worth 2.5 kg stolen in cinematic style [WATCH]

    A significant daylight robbery occurred in Kerala's Thrissur, where a gold trader, Arun Sunny, and his friend, Roji Thomas, were attacked and 2.5 kilograms of gold were stolen. The incident took place at 11:15 AM on Wednesday near Kuthiran on the national highway.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 12:41 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

    Thrissur: A significant daylight robbery occurred in Thrissur, where a gold trader and his associate were assaulted, resulting in the theft of 2.5 kilograms of gold on Wednesday (Sep 25) at 11 am. The incident happened near Kuthiran on the national highway, as a gang in three vehicles blocked the car that was transporting the gold from Coimbatore to Thrissur. Asianet News obtained the CCTV footage of the heist.

     The footage, captured by a private camera, shows the assailants transferring the trader and his friend into their cars before abandoning the trader's vehicle on the road. Police are utilizing the critical footage to identify the ten-member gang and are actively searching for them.

    A group of masked attackers, traveling in two Innova vehicles and a Renault, ambushed a Swift car transporting gold. The victims, Arun Sunny, a Thrissur-based gold trader, and his friend Roji Thomas from Potta, were intimidated with knives and axes and brutally assaulted with a hammer.

    The masked robbers forcibly removed Arun Sunny and Roji Thomas from their vehicle, making off with 2.5 kg of gold and the car itself. The thieves later released the victims in separate locations: Arun Sunny in Puthur and Roji Thomas in Paliyekkara.

    The Peechi police have ramped up their investigation, scrutinizing CCTV footage from nearby vehicles to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

