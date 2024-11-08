Kerala: CPM's action against PP Divya is corrective , not punitive, says MV Govindan

Thrissur: CPM Secretary MV Govindan clarified the CPM's decision to remove PP Divya from all party responsibilities, stating that the action was taken to correct a mistake, not to punish or 'kill' a cadre. He emphasized that Divya is a CPM member who made an error but will work to rectify it and continue in the party. The district committee will decide on further steps and will provide additional details.

Govindan also clarified that the CPM has consistently supported the ADM's family from the beginning. He explained that Divya's statement against the ADM in court was her personal opinion, not the official stance of the party.

He further assured that party leaders would continue to engage with Divya, who remains a member of the CPM. In a decision made during the Kannur district committee meeting yesterday, it was resolved to demote Divya to the branch level. The state secretariat, which convened online last night, approved this decision.

