Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan defends ADGP Ajith Kumar, refutes MLA Anvar's allegations

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rejected the serious allegations made by MLA P.V. Anvar against ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar and defended the officer. Vijayan criticised Anvar for not addressing his concerns through the party or directly with the Chief Minister, as expected of a Left member, instead opting to make public accusations.

The Chief Minister revealed that after Anvar's initial press conference, multiple attempts were made to contact him, starting with a call from the CM's office, which went unanswered. Anvar refused to engage over the phone or through other means. Despite further efforts on the second and third days, Anvar instead addressed the media again on the third day before finally meeting the Chief Minister for a brief five-minute conversation.

CM Vijayan also criticized Anvar for tapping phones, calling it inappropriate for a public figure, and pointed out that Anvar, having come from the Congress, lacks a Left political background. He added that if Anvar continues to make public statements, he will be compelled to respond.

The Chief Minister firmly defended ADGP Ajith Kumar, rejecting Anvar's allegations entirely, while also dismissing Anvar’s claims. Pinarayi stated that Anvar’s revelation about phone tapping would also be investigated.

"If a complaint is received, it will be examined, and appropriate action will be taken. In this case, Anvar submitted a complaint, but he spoke publicly for several days before filing it. A special investigation team has been appointed to look into the complaints and issues he raised. The investigation is ongoing, and appropriate measures will be taken as part of the process. There is no bias in handling the matter. What matters is not who is accused but what the allegations are and the evidence supporting them. Previously, an SP was suspended for speaking in an inappropriate manner, which led to disciplinary action," CM Vijayan said.

One of the key allegations raised relates to gold smuggling. The Chief Minister emphasized that illegal activities will be strictly prevented, and there should be no mistakes on the part of the police. If any such errors occur, action will be taken. However, at the same time, actions that demoralize the police force cannot be accepted.

"Smugglers will not be happy when illegal gold is seized. Large-scale gold smuggling occurs through Karipur, and it is the government’s responsibility to intercept it. There will be no compromises. In 2022, 79.9 kg of gold was seized in 98 cases, 48.7 kg in 61 cases in 2023, and 18.1 kg in 26 cases so far this year. Pinarayi further stated that criminals, including gold smugglers, should not be glorified," he added.

