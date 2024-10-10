Kerala: Civil service aspirant alleges rape by friend in apartment in Thiruvananthapuram

A female student in Thiruvananthapuram has filed a police complaint alleging rape by her friend, Cooper Deepu, who allegedly fled Kerala after the incident. The crime occurred at an apartment in Kulathoor, and the Kazhakkoottam police have registered a case.

Thiruvananthapuram: A female student in Thiruvananthapuram has filed a police complaint alleging rape by a friend, identified as Cooper Deepu. According to the complaint, the incident occurred on October 7 at an apartment in Kulathoor.

The 24-year-old complainant, a civil service aspirant, stated that Cooper Deepu, a friend, visited her residence and committed the crime after giving her liquor. Following the incident, Deepu allegedly fled Kerala.

The Kazhakkoottam police station has registered a case based on the victim's complaint. Investigations have been intensified to apprehend Deepu.

The police reported that the accused may be in possession of evidence, including visuals of the incident, which he allegedly recorded. The police have assured swift action in the case and are working to track down the accused.

Further details are awaited.

