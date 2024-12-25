Kerala: Caretaker sets resort in Kannur ablaze, later found dead in well nearby

A caretaker at Bhanus Beach Enclave resort in Kannur set fire to the property and died by suicide after being informed of his termination, sparking a police investigation.

A shocking incident occurred at the Bhanus Beach Enclave resort in Kannur's Payyambalam, when an employee set fire to the property and later died by suicide. The deceased, Preman, a native of Palakkad, had been working as the resort's caretaker for over 12 years.

According to reports, the incident stemmed from Preman's resentment after being informed that his employment would be terminated. Shockingly, Preman opened a gas cylinder on the ground floor and poured petrol around, locked two pet dogs in a room, and then set the fire. The resort's residents quickly alerted the fire force, who brought the blaze under control.

Shortly after, Preman was found hanging in a well of a locked house near the resort. He also suffered burns after setting the resort on fire. The police have launched an investigation into the incident, and officials, including the mayor, visited the site.

The resort is owned by Vijil, a native of Vaaram. One room on the ground floor was completely engulfed in flames. Fortunately, no one else was injured in the incident.

This tragic event serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of mental health support. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please seek help from mental health professionals or call the 'Disha' helpline at 1056 or 0471-2552056

