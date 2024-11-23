Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi leads in Wayanad, U R Pradeep in Chelakkara; Neck-and-neck race in Palakkad

In the Wayanad by-election, Priyanka Gandhi has established a commanding lead, while LDF's U R Pradeep maintains a comfortable advantage in Chelakkara. In Palakkad, UDF's Rahul Mamkootathil briefly overtook BJP's C. Krishnakumar but now trails again, making it the only constituency with a closely contested race.
 

Kerala byelection 2024: Priyanka Gandhi leads in Wayanad, U R Pradeep in Chelakkara; Neck-and-neck race in Palakkad anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 10:49 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

Palakkad: In Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi dominates with a storm-like lead, while in Chelakkara, U R Pradeep holds a strong lead with ease. In Palakkad, UDF's Rahul Mamkootathil has gained lead and BJP's C Krishnakumar has fallen behind again. As the results of the highly anticipated by-elections in Wayanad, Chelakkara, and Palakkad unfold, Palakkad remains the only constituency witnessing a neck-and-neck contest.

Palakkad byelection: UDF's Rahul Mamkootathil surges ahead; BJP's C Krishnakumar trails behind

Priyanka Gandhi has surged ahead in the Wayanad Lok Sabha byelection, nearing a lead of one lakh votes. Pradeep continues to maintain a lead of over 6,000 votes in Chelakkara.

In the Palakkad Assembly constituency, BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar led during the postal vote count and the first round. Votes from the municipality, a BJP stronghold, were counted initially, giving them an advantage. However, despite this early lead, the UDF reclaimed the lead in the second round. By the fifth round, in areas including Moothanthara, the BJP regained the lead once again.

This time, the BJP witnessed a significant drop in votes within the municipality. C. Krishnakumar was unable to replicate the success achieved by E. Sreedharan in the previous election. The BJP's reduced vote share appears to have shifted primarily to the Congress. Rahul Mamkootathil secured 430 more votes in the municipality compared to what the Congress received last time. Meanwhile, CPM-independent candidate P. Sarin also saw an increase of 111 votes.

In Chelakkara, the Left Front's strong performance was evident right from the start, with votes from the Varavoor Panchayat counted first. The UDF had fielded Ramya Haridas, hoping for an upset in this LDF stronghold. However, Ramya Haridas failed to achieve the anticipated breakthrough in the constituency.

Priyanka Gandhi is making a significant impact in Wayanad, with the UDF camp estimating that her majority could surpass four lakhs. LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri is in second place, while Navya Haridas holds the third position.

Palakkad By-Election: BJP’s C Krishnakumar takes early lead; eyes landslide victory

