Kerala: BEVCO sales soar during Onam season, THIS outlet top sales surpassing TVM, Kollam outlets

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's state-run beverage corporation, BEVCO, has reported a significant surge in alcohol sales during the Onam season. According to sales data, from September 6 to 17, alcohol worth Rs 818.21 crores was sold, surpassing last year's figures. This time, the Tirur Bevco outlet topped the sales, surpassing the regular leaders: the outlet on Power House Road in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kollam Ashramam outlet, and Chalakudy.

The Tirur Bevco outlet sold alcohol worth Rs 5.59 crores, whereas The Karunagappally outlet secured the second position with sales of Rs 5.14 crores, while the Thiruvananthapuram Power House Road outlet came in third with sales of Rs 5.01 crores. Last year, during the same period, alcohol worth Rs 809.25 crores was sold. However, the sales figures released until Uthradam this year showed a decline. The fact that this year’s Chathayam Day was not a dry day contributed to Bevco achieving better sales.

