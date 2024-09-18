Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: BEVCO sales soar during Onam season, THIS outlet top sales surpassing TVM, Kollam outlets

    BEVCO sold alcohol worth Rs 818.21 crores from Sept 6-17, surpassing last year's Rs 809.25 crores. Tirur outlet topped sales at Rs 5.59 crores, followed by Karunagappally (Rs 5.14 crores) and Thiruvananthapuram Power House Road (Rs 5.01 crores). This year's Chathayam Day not being a dry day boosted sales.
     

    Kerala: BEVCO sales soar during Onam season, THIS outlet top sales surpassing TVM, Kollam outlets dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 6:25 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 6:25 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's state-run beverage corporation, BEVCO, has reported a significant surge in alcohol sales during the Onam season. According to sales data, from September 6 to 17, alcohol worth Rs 818.21 crores was sold, surpassing last year's figures. This time, the Tirur Bevco outlet topped the sales, surpassing the regular leaders: the outlet on Power House Road in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kollam Ashramam outlet, and Chalakudy.

    Also Read: Party policies cannot be implemented within Kerala's current governance framework, says CPM secretary Govindan

    The Tirur Bevco outlet sold alcohol worth Rs 5.59 crores, whereas The Karunagappally outlet secured the second position with sales of Rs 5.14 crores, while the Thiruvananthapuram Power House Road outlet came in third with sales of Rs 5.01 crores. Last year, during the same period, alcohol worth Rs 809.25 crores was sold. However, the sales figures released until Uthradam this year showed a decline. The fact that this year’s Chathayam Day was not a dry day contributed to Bevco achieving better sales.

    Also Read: Kerala: Video of Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations wearing shoes inside temple complex sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Party policies cannot be implemented within Kerala's current governance framework, says CPM secretary Govindan dmn

    Party policies cannot be implemented within Kerala's current governance framework, says CPM secretary Govindan

    Kerala: Viral video of Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations inside temple complex sparks outrage (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Video of Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations wearing shoes inside temple complex sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Kerala: 15000 kms of road upgraded in 3 point 5 years years, says Minister Mohammed Riyas anr

    Kerala: 15,000 kms of road upgraded in 3.5 years, says Minister Mohammed Riyas

    Kerala Assembly's 12th session to commence on October 4 2024 anr

    Kerala Assembly's 12th session to commence on October 4

    Kerala: Kozhikode man accuses Ranjith of offering hush money to withdraw sexual harassment complaint dmn

    Kerala: Kozhikode man accuses Ranjith of offering hush money to withdraw sexual harassment complaint

    Recent Stories

    Not Afghanistan, Pakistan or Bangladesh Outrage as woman brutally beaten with stick in WB's Malda (WATCH) snt

    'Not Afghanistan, Pakistan or Bangladesh': Outrage as woman brutally beaten with stick in WB's Malda (WATCH)

    'Everything ripped, ruined:' CEO shares 'worst first-class cabin' experience, lambasts Air India (WATCH) shk

    'Everything ripped, ruined:' CEO shares 'worst first-class cabin' experience, lambasts Air India (WATCH)

    iPad 9 available for Rs 18,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Is it still worth buying? gcw

    iPad 9 available for Rs 18,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Is it still worth buying?

    BREAKING: 38-year-old man undergoing treatment in Kerala's Malappuram confirmed with Mpox infection shk

    India's 2nd Mpox case: 38-year-old man in Kerala's Malappram confirmed with monkeypox infection

    National cinema day: Watch movies for just Rs 99 across India on September 20 RTM

    National cinema day: Watch movies for just Rs 99 across India on September 20

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon