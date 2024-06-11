Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala bar bribery allegations: Crime Branch issues notice to senior Congress leader's son Arjun Radhakrishnan

    Arjun Radhakrishnan, the son of senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, has been summoned by the Crime Branch in connection with the bar bribery allegations.
     

    Kerala bar bribery allegations: Crime Branch issues notice to senior Congress leader's son Arjun Radhakrishnan anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 11, 2024, 1:31 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the ongoing bar bribery controversy, the Crime Branch issued a notice to Arjun Radhakrishnan, the son of senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan on Tuesday (June 11). He has been summoned to appear at the Crime Branch's Thiruvananthapuram office on Friday (June 14).

    Kerala: Crime Branch to probe bar bribery allegations after audio clip triggers political storm

    The investigation team identified him as the former administrator of the WhatsApp group for bar owners, where a controversial audio recording surfaced. While he is no longer the administrator, officials stated that he continues to be a member of the group.

    Arjun Radhakrishnan stated that a Crime Branch officer contacted him, seeking clarification. He mentioned that he would provide an explanation when they visit his home, emphasizing the need to verify which phone number is associated with the group. Additionally, he suggested examining the contents of the audio recording first.

    According to the Crime Branch, Arjun's father-in-law is a bar owner. The probe team said that Arjun did not cooperate despite calling him three times. 
    The decision to investigate comes in the wake of an allegedly leaked WhatsApp voice note from Animon, the Idukki district president of the Federation of Kerala Hotels Association. In the voice note, Animon purportedly asks members to contribute money to influence the formulation of a favorable liquor policy. In the leaked message, Animon allegedly demands Rs 2.5 lakh from each member. 
     

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2024, 1:31 PM IST
