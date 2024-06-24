Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution to change name of state to 'Keralam'

    The Kerala Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution to change the state's name to "Keralam" in the Constitution, introduced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. A similar resolution was previously passed but had to be reintroduced due to technical issues.

    Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution to change name of state to 'Keralam' june 24 2024 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 24, 2024, 1:36 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Legislative Assembly of Kerala unanimously passed a resolution on Monday (June 24) demanding that the state's name be officially changed to "Kerala" in the Constitution. This resolution was introduced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

    A similar resolution had been passed in August last year but needed to be reintroduced due to technical issues. Initially, the resolution sought amendments in both the First Schedule and the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. However, following advice from the Central Home Department, which suggested that only the First Schedule required alteration, the resolution was modified and reintroduced.

    Despite "Keralam" being a name with deep historical and literary roots, the British popularized the name "Kerala." More than sixty-five years after the state was formed, Malayalees have yet to officially reclaim the name "Keralam" in all official documents. While the state is referred to as "Keralam" in Malayalam, it continues to be written as "Government of Kerala" in English, even in government documents.

    The Chief Minister last year while introducing the resolution had said, " A resolution under Rule 118 is being moved in this House requesting the Central Government to change the official name of our state to 'Keralam' in all languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India."

    "But the name of our state is written as Kerala in the First Schedule of the Constitution." 

    "This Assembly unanimously requests the Union Government to take immediate steps to amend it as 'Keralam' under Article 3 of the Constitution and be renamed as 'Keralam' in all the languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution," he had said.

    Kerala Govt unanimously passes resolution in Assembly to rename state as 'Keralam'

     

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2024, 1:39 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala urges Centre for 60 per cent state share in GST; Calls for fairer IGST allocation anr

    Kerala urges Centre for 60 per cent state share in GST; Calls for fairer IGST allocation

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-775 June 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-775 June 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Tiger that created panic after killing cows captured in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: Tiger that created panic after killing three cows captured in Wayanad

    CRPF jawan from Kerala among 2 killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh anr

    CRPF jawan from Kerala among 2 killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

    Kerala: CPM's O R Kelu becomes first tribal minister as he takes oath in Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet anr

    Kerala: CPM's O R Kelu becomes first tribal minister as he takes oath in Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet

    Recent Stories

    Sonakshi Sinha turned off comments on Wedding photos for THIS reason ATG

    Sonakshi Sinha turned off comments on Wedding photos for THIS reason

    Nita Ambani owns the most expensive water bottle worth Rs 50 lakh RKK

    Nita Ambani owns the most expensive water bottle worth Rs 50 lakh RKK

    GOOD NEWS for Indian users as Meta brings AI chatbot across WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger gcw

    GOOD NEWS for Indian users as Meta brings AI chatbot across WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger

    Lok Sabha: Holding copies of Constitution in hands, Opposition leaders stage protest in Parliament (WATCH) AJR

    Lok Sabha: Holding copies of Constitution in hands, Opposition leaders stage protest in Parliament (WATCH)

    Nagaland state lottery June 24, 2024: Dear Dwarka winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery June 24, 2024: Dear Dwarka winning number OUT

    Recent Videos

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon