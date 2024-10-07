Kerala: Actor Siddique questioned by SIT in rape case, summoned again on October 12

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) interrogated Malayalam actor Siddique for three hours on Monday (Oct 7) regarding a rape case against him. While he was released after the questioning, the SIT has asked him to appear again on October 12.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), investigating the sexual assault complaints made by several women employees in the Malayalam film industry, questioned actor Siddique on Monday in relation to a rape case. After a three-hour interrogation, he was released, however the SIT has asked him to appear again on October 12. Siddique declined to comment to the media as he exited the Police Commissioner’s office in Thiruvananthapuram.

In August, the Museum Police in Thiruvananthapuram registered a rape case against actor Siddique following a complaint from a young female actor. The complaint, filed after the release of the Hema Committee report, accuses Siddique of raping her at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram on January 28, 2016, after the preview of a film.

Previously, Siddique had sent an email to the police indicating his willingness to cooperate with the investigation after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail. In response, the police issued a notice requiring him to appear for questioning. This notice was issued by the Narcotic Cell Assistant Commissioner, who is overseeing the investigation.

Siddique is facing charges under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In his defense, Siddique has argued that the complainant has been carrying out a "prolonged campaign of harassment and false allegations" against him since 2019. Despite these accusations, the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest on September 30.

