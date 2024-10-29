Kannur ADM death case: P P Divya surrenders before police after court rejects anticipatory bail plea

Former Kannur district panchayat president PP Divya surrendered on October 29 after her anticipatory bail was denied by the Thalassery Principal Sessions Court in connection with the ADM K Naveen Babu suicide case.

Kannur: Former district panchayat president PP Divya surrendered before the investigating officer on Tuesday (Oct 29) after her anticipatory bail plea was denied by Thalassery Principal Sessions court in connection with the ADM K Naveen Babu suicide case. Police took her into custody while she was en route to surrender.

Kannur ADM's death: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of PP Divya; likely to record arrest soon

Youth Congress activists took to the streets as Divya, who surrendered and was taken into custody, was transported to the Crime Branch office by police vehicle. The protesters accused the police of protecting Divya, a stance that has sparked significant opposition, especially in Kannur, where strong demonstrations have been ongoing.

There has been criticism that the surrender was arranged at an undisclosed location following an understanding between Divya and the police. Police took extra precautions to ensure no images were leaked to the public. Divya surrendered at a location near her home in Kannapuram, Kannur district, and investigators are currently continuing their questioning.

After the court rejected her anticipatory bail application, party leadership urged Divya to surrender immediately. Following this directive, Divya informed the police officers who had come to arrest her that she was prepared to surrender. Consequently, the police took a cooperative stance. Divya had told the police she was on her way to surrender in court, leading them to take her into custody while en route.

The court, while rejecting the anticipatory bail plea, made serious observations against the accused. The Thalassery Principal Sessions Court order noted that Divya attempted to insult and mock the ADM. The court further highlighted the possibility of Divya using her political influence to interfere with the investigation. The court also clarified that family responsibilities are not sufficient grounds for granting bail. The prosecution’s argument that Divya attended the event uninvited was accepted by the court, along with claims that portions of her speech were intentionally omitted from the recording submitted as evidence.

On October 14, Divya attended ADM Naveen Babu's send-off function, reportedly without an invitation, where she openly criticized him for the delayed approval of a petrol pump in Chengalai, which had taken several months. She also hinted at knowing the reasons behind Babu’s last-minute approval of the permit, which came just two days after his transfer. The next day, Babu was found dead in his quarters in Kannur.



