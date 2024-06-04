Idukki Election Results 2024 LIVE: UDF, LDF set for third consecutive battle; Will Dean Kuriakose retain seat?

Idukki Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: The main electoral showdown in Idukki persists between Dean Kuriakose of the UDF and Joice George of the LDF, as they face off for the third consecutive time. Adv. Sangeeta Viswanathan has been nominated by the BDJS to represent the NDA.

The Idukki Lok Sabha constituency, encompassing the assembly segments of Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Devikulam, Udumbanchola, Thodupuzha, Idukki, and Peerumade, is one where the UDF is expected to have a strong lead in the 2024 elections. This region has been a focal point of political activity, with the UDF's position appearing particularly favorable as the election approaches. Kerala went to polls on April 26 and the counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Tuesday (June 04).

2024 Election:

In Idukki, the primary electoral battle remains between Dean Kuriakose from the UDF and Joice George from the LDF, marking their third consecutive contest against each other. Adv. Sangeeta Viswanathan represents the BDJS as the candidate for the NDA, adding another dimension to the electoral landscape in the constituency. The voter turnout was recorded at 66.39%.

2019 Election:

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, UDF's Congress candidate Dean Kuriakose achieved a historic victory in Idukki, securing a record majority of 171,053 votes. This victory marked a significant milestone for Kuriakose in the constituency. He garnered 498,493 votes out of the total 9,19,559 votes cast, solidifying his position as the elected representative. Meanwhile, LDF's Adv. Joice George, who had previously contested from the constituency, secured 3,27,440 votes as a Left independent candidate in the same election. NDA's BDJS candidate Biju Krishnan received 78,648 votes, reflecting the diverse electoral dynamics in Idukki.

