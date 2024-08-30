Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heavy rain lashes Kerala; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts today

    Kerala has been under a severe weather warning due to heavy rainfall, lightning, and strong winds since Thursday (Aug 29) evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated showers across the state until September 2, with districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Ernakulam among those expected to experience heavy rain.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 8:25 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 8:25 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A severe weather warning has been issued for Kerala as the state has been experiencing heavy rainfall, lightning, and strong winds since Thursday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts isolated showers throughout the state until September 2. 

    The Meteorological Office predicts that districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam,  Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode will receive heavy downpours accompanied by lightning and powerful gusts of up to 40 kmph on Friday, prompting a high alert status.

    The IMD has issued an orange alert for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, predicting rainfall totals between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm within a 24-hour period. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been declared for all remaining districts, excluding Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram, indicating a lower but still notable risk of heavy rainfall.

    Yellow alert in districts

    August 30 – Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram

    August 31 – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

    September 1 – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

    September 2 – Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

    Today also marks one month since the tragic Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide disaster. Government reports indicate that 231 lives were lost in the landslide, with 78 people still missing. The residents of the three affected villages, who lost loved ones, continue to grapple with the profound grief caused by the disaster. The catastrophe has devastated the villages of Punchirimattam, Mundakkai, and Chooralmala, all within an eight-kilometer radius.
     

