    Heart touching! Mother of two offers to breastfeed orphaned infants after Wayanad landslides

    Bhavana, a mother of two, has offered to breastfeed infants who lost their mothers in the Wayanad landslide. She and her husband Sajin have traveled to Wayanad to help the affected children.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 12:42 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

    Wayanad: A heartfelt offer to help has gone viral after a man responded to a call for assistance in Wayanad by saying his wife was willing to breastfeed infants in need. Sajin Parekkara, from Idukki, has taken his commitment a step further by traveling to the landslide-hit Wayanad with his wife and two children. The couple's selfless decision to provide breast milk to orphaned infants has earned them widespread admiration and praise.

    Wayanad landslide: Rescue ops continue at Mundakkai and Chooralmala; death toll crosses 270

    "The news that many infants were left without their mothers in the disaster prompted me to act," says Bhavana. 

    "As a mother of two, I can understand the plight of children who have lost their mothers. That's why I decided to offer breast milk to those in need. When I discussed this with my husband, he was very supportive," she said.

    Bhavana, a mother of two children aged four and four months, decided to breastfeed infants who lost their mothers in the Wayanad landslide. Many families were buried under the mud, leaving several children orphaned. The couple expressed their readiness to help these children. After their decision went viral, they received a call from Wayanad asking to join the efforts, they immediately left for the disaster site in their pickup jeep, which they use for their livelihood. They plan to stay in Wayanad for as long as possible and help the affected children. Sajin is a former president of the Youth Congress in Upputhara.

    The landslides, which occurred between 2 am and 4:10 am on Tuesday (July 30), struck while residents were asleep, leading to numerous casualties. The landslides, triggered by heavy rainfall, devastated the picturesque villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha of Wayanad district. The death toll has reached 276 with 240 people missing in the region.
     

