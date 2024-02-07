Dr Vandana Das murder case: Family to move court again for CBI probe

Dr Vandana Das' father Mohandas said that he would file an appeal in the Division Bench against the High Court order dismissing the plea seeking a CBI investigation. Dr Vandana Das was attacked and killed on May 10, 2023 by the accused G Sandeep, a school teacher, who was brought there by police for medical treatment.

Kottayam: The High Court had on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking a CBI probe into the murder of Dr Vandana Das. However, Vandana's father Mohandas said that he would file an appeal in the Division Bench against the High Court's order. He wanted to have an agency outside Kerala for proper investigation. A letter was also given to the Chief Minister seeking a CBI probe.

Mohandas said, "The petition was adjourned 20 times. 6 judges were replaced. At the end of that, the verdict came that there was no CBI investigation. Till now we have not said anything against the government. The government strongly opposed the CBI investigation in the court. I don't understand why. High officials including the ADGP were present and opposed our argument."

Mohandas alleged that his daughter did not receive treatment for four and a half hours after the attack by accused Sandeep.

He continued, "The policemen who were present at the scene did not even try to arrest the assailant. Everyone who was with them ran away. No one came to save my daughter even though she screamed."

There is nothing wrong if anyone suspects that the government is trying to save the police, he said.

"Not even a doctor accompanied the ambulance. How can it be right if the High Court says that the police are not at fault? She was our only daughter. Shouldn't we know the truth?", he added.

Dr Vandana Das, a house surgeon was stabbed to death by Sandeep when he was brought to Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital for treatment on May 10, 2023.

She was working at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital in Kollam district as part of her training when in the early hours of May 10 she was stabbed multiple times by G Sandeep, a school teacher, who was brought there by police for medical treatment. She succumbed to her injuries a few hours later. Following the incident, protests broke out in several hospitals throughout the state, prompting medical professionals, interns, students, and house surgeons to take to the streets and observe a two-day strike.