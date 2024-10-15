Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cong set to declare candidates for Wayanad, Palakkad, and Chelakkara by-polls; CHECK likely names of LDF, BJP

    Congress is set to announces its candidates for the Palakkad and Chelakkara by-elections. Rahul Mamkootathil, the state president of the Youth Congress, is likely to contest from Palakkad, and Ramya Haridas is set to be the candidate for Chelakkara.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 6:22 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 6:22 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: With the announcement of by-election dates for Wayanad, Palakkad, and Chelakkara, the Congress party is poised to officially declare its candidates. Rahul Mamkootathil, the state president of the Youth Congress, will likely contest from Palakkad, while Ramya Haridas is set to represent Chelakkara. The state leadership has submitted a list to the high command featuring only one name for each constituency, with Priyanka Gandhi already confirmed as the candidate for Wayanad. An official announcement regarding the candidates is expected shortly.

    The CPM is anticipated to nominate UR Pradeep for Chelakkara and is considering Binu Mol among other candidates for Palakkad. The CPI's candidate for Wayanad is also being awaited. Meanwhile, BJP State President K. Surendran mentioned that three names for each constituency have been submitted to the central leadership, which will select the candidates with the best chances of winning.

    Potential candidates from the BJP for Palakkad include C. Krishnakumar and Shobha Surendran. For Wayanad, M.T. Ramesh, Shobha Surendran, and A.P. Abdullakutty are under consideration, while Prof. T.N. Saraswathy is being looked at for Chelakkara. Final decisions will be made by the BJP central leadership.

