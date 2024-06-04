Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chalakudy Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can Congress's Benny Behanan retain seat in Chalakudy?

    Chalakudy Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE:  UDF's Benny Behanan is once again contesting for a seat in the Chalakudy constituency, representing the Congress party. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] has fielded former Education Minister C Ravindranath as its candidate, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated KM Unnikrishnan.

    Chalakudy Kerala lok sabha election result 2024 winning candidates Benny Behanan C Ravindranath KM Unnikrishnan anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 7:23 AM IST

    Over time, Chalakudy has been marked by political fluctuations, with candidates from different parties tasting success in various election cycles. The Communist movement, spearheaded by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], exerted a notable sway over Chalakudy. The region displayed staunch backing for leftist principles and parties, translating into electoral triumphs for Communist candidates on numerous occasions.

    2024 Elections:

    The Chalakudy constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 71.68%. UDF's Benny Behanan is once again vying for a seat in the Lok Sabha elections in Chalakudy, this time representing the Congress party. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] has put forward former Education Minister C Ravindranath as its candidate, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated KM Unnikrishnan for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the Chalakudy constituency.

    2019 Elections:

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Benny Behanan secured a remarkable victory in Chalakudy, winning by a substantial margin of 1,32,274 votes. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] fielded the incumbent MP, Innocent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated AN Radhakrishnan. Benny Behannan garnered 4,73,444 votes out of a total of 9,90,433 votes cast in the constituency. Innocent received 3,41,170 votes, and AN Radhakrishnan secured 1,28,996 votes.

    Compared to the previous election in 2014, Innocent saw a decrease of 17,270 votes in 2019. However, despite this decrease in individual votes, the overall voter turnout increased from 76.94% to 80.51%. This increase in turnout likely played a significant role in boosting Benny Behannan's lead and contributing to his surge in votes.
     

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 7:23 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    attingal kerala lok sabha elections 2024 winning candidate V muraleedharan, adoor prakash, V Joy anr

    Attingal Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can BJP capture the seat through MoS V Muraleedharan?

    Kollam kerala lok sabha election results 2024 winning candidates Mukesh NK Premachandran G Krishna kumar anr

    Kollam Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can NK Premachandran hit a hat-trick this time?

    ponnani-kerala-lok-sabha-election-results-2024-winning-candidates Abdusammad Samadani KS Hamza Niveditha Subramaniam anr

    Ponnani Election Results 2024 LIVE: Muslim League's Abdusammad Samadani faces challenge from CPM's KS Hamza

    Kottayam kerala lok sabha elections 2024 winning candidates K Francis George Tushar Vellappally Thomas Chazhikadan anr

    Kottayam Election Results 2024 LIVE: Is it a triangular battle for Kerala Congress, Kerala Congress (M), BDJS?

    Alappuzha-kerala-lok-sabha-election-results-2024-winning-candidates am arif kc venugopal sobha surendran anr

    Alappuzha Election Results 2024 LIVE: KC Venugopal returns to race against A.M. Arif, Sobha Surendran

    Recent Stories

    Football Euro 2024: Cole Palmer's first England goal takes England to victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in warm-ups osf

    Euro 2024: Cole Palmer's first England goal takes England to victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in warm-ups

    attingal kerala lok sabha elections 2024 winning candidate V muraleedharan, adoor prakash, V Joy anr

    Attingal Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can BJP capture the seat through MoS V Muraleedharan?

    Kollam kerala lok sabha election results 2024 winning candidates Mukesh NK Premachandran G Krishna kumar anr

    Kollam Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can NK Premachandran hit a hat-trick this time?

    Patna-Bihar-lok-sabha-election-results-2024-live-winning-candidates AJR

    Patna Election Results 2024 LIVE: Its BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and Congress's Anshul Avijit; check details

    Lucknow-Uttar Pradesh-lok-sabha-election-results-2024-winning-candidates AJR

    Lucknow Election Results 2024 LIVE: Key candidates to watch; all you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon