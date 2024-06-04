Chalakudy Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can Congress's Benny Behanan retain seat in Chalakudy?

Chalakudy Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: UDF's Benny Behanan is once again contesting for a seat in the Chalakudy constituency, representing the Congress party. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] has fielded former Education Minister C Ravindranath as its candidate, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated KM Unnikrishnan.

Over time, Chalakudy has been marked by political fluctuations, with candidates from different parties tasting success in various election cycles. The Communist movement, spearheaded by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], exerted a notable sway over Chalakudy. The region displayed staunch backing for leftist principles and parties, translating into electoral triumphs for Communist candidates on numerous occasions.

2024 Elections:

The Chalakudy constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 71.68%. UDF's Benny Behanan is once again vying for a seat in the Lok Sabha elections in Chalakudy, this time representing the Congress party. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] has put forward former Education Minister C Ravindranath as its candidate, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated KM Unnikrishnan for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the Chalakudy constituency.

2019 Elections:

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Benny Behanan secured a remarkable victory in Chalakudy, winning by a substantial margin of 1,32,274 votes. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] fielded the incumbent MP, Innocent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated AN Radhakrishnan. Benny Behannan garnered 4,73,444 votes out of a total of 9,90,433 votes cast in the constituency. Innocent received 3,41,170 votes, and AN Radhakrishnan secured 1,28,996 votes.

Compared to the previous election in 2014, Innocent saw a decrease of 17,270 votes in 2019. However, despite this decrease in individual votes, the overall voter turnout increased from 76.94% to 80.51%. This increase in turnout likely played a significant role in boosting Benny Behannan's lead and contributing to his surge in votes.



Latest Videos