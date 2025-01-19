Caught on camera: Innova collides with parked Wagon R in Kerala's Kollam, passengers escape narrowly (WATCH)

An Innova crashed into a parked Wagon R in Kollam as passengers escape with minor injuries.

A shocking car crash occurred in Paravur, Kollam, when a moving vehicle collided with a parked car. CCTV footage of the incident has been released, showing the intensity of the crash and surprising escape of passengers from both vehicles with only minor injuries.

Also Read: Kerala: Doctor booked for blocking ambulance transporting critical patient in Kannur

The accident took place on January 16 on Oonninmoodu Road, when the driver of an Innova, who was inattentive, crashed into a red Wagon R. A woman, who had stepped out of the Wagon R, was caught under the vehicle after the collision but managed to escape with minimal injuries.

The passengers in the Innova car was visiting the residence of relatives in Paravur when the accident occurred.

Footage also shows the woman exiting the vehicle with an infant after the accident, highlighting the close call.

Also Read: Kochi Metro extends service hours for ISL fans; Kerala Blasters aim for third win

Latest Videos