Caught on camera: Innova collides with parked Wagon R in Kerala's Kollam, passengers escape narrowly (WATCH)

An Innova crashed into a parked Wagon R in Kollam as passengers escape with minor injuries.

Caught on camera: Innova collides with parked Wagon R in Kerala's Kollam, passengers escape narrowly dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 19, 2025, 3:09 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 3:09 PM IST

A shocking car crash occurred in Paravur, Kollam, when a moving vehicle collided with a parked car. CCTV footage of the incident has been released, showing the intensity of the crash and surprising escape of passengers from both vehicles with only minor injuries.

Also Read: Kerala: Doctor booked for blocking ambulance transporting critical patient in Kannur

The accident took place on January 16 on Oonninmoodu Road, when the driver of an Innova, who was inattentive, crashed into a red Wagon R. A woman, who had stepped out of the Wagon R, was caught under the vehicle after the collision but managed to escape with minimal injuries.

The passengers in the Innova car was visiting the residence of relatives in Paravur when the accident occurred. 

Footage also shows the woman exiting the vehicle with an infant after the accident, highlighting the close call. 

Also Read: Kochi Metro extends service hours for ISL fans; Kerala Blasters aim for third win

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Doctor booked for blocking ambulance transporting critical patient in Kannur anr

Kerala: Doctor booked for blocking ambulance transporting critical patient in Kannur

Kochi Metro extends service hours for ISL fans; Kerala Blasters aim for third win anr

Kochi Metro extends service hours for ISL fans; Kerala Blasters aim for third win

Sharon Raj murder : Court defers final verdict to January 20; prosecution demands death penalty to Greeshma anr

Sharon Raj murder: Court defers final verdict to January 20; prosecution demands death penalty to Greeshma

Kerala: Child Rights Commission intervenes in three girls' death at Peechi Dam reservoir anr

Kerala: Child Rights Commission intervenes in three girls' death at Peechi Dam reservoir

Kerala SHOCKER! Student assaulted, filmed nude by classmates in Kottayam; probe begins after video shared online anr

Kerala: Student assaulted, filmed nude by classmates in Kottayam; probe begins after video shared online

Recent Stories

Vinfast Vf3 showcased at Auto Expo 2025 check its specifications, battery and more gcw

VinFast VF3 showcased at Auto Expo 2025 | Check its specifications, battery and more

PHOTOS: Inside Munmun Dutta 's luxurious Mumbai home NTI

PHOTOS: Inside Munmun Dutta 's luxurious Mumbai home

Bigg Boss 18: Winner trophy image LEAKED ahead of finale- First glimpse at the stunning prize NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Winner trophy image LEAKED ahead of finale– First glimpse at the stunning prize

Denta Water to Rexpro: 5 Upcoming IPOs and listings to watch next week NTI

Denta Water to Rexpro: 5 Upcoming IPOs and listings to watch next week

Is Carlos Alcaraz single or dating someone? All about Spanish tennis ace's relationship status hrd

Is Carlos Alcaraz single or dating someone? All about Spanish tennis ace's relationship status

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Nepal's Women Dominate Uganda 89-18, Secure Spot in Final

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Nepal's Women Dominate Uganda 89-18, Secure Spot in Final

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Nepal's Men Dominate Iran by 72-20, Advance to Final

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Nepal's Men Dominate Iran by 72-20, Advance to Final

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India Women's Team Dominates South Africa 66-16, Secures Spot in Final

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India Women's Team Dominates South Africa 66-16, Secures Spot in Final

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian Men's Team Triumphs Over South Africa to Reach Final

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian Men's Team Triumphs Over South Africa to Reach Final

Video Icon
India’s First Undersea Rail Tunnel: Progress Inspected by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

India’s First Undersea Rail Tunnel: Progress Inspected by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Video Icon