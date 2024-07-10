Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Another domestic violence case reported in Kerala's Malappuram; Woman brutally beaten for dowry by husband

    A woman in Malappuram has filed a complaint against her husband, Muhammad Faiz, and his parents, accusing them of brutal domestic violence and dowry harassment.

    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

    Malappuram: A newlywed bride in Vengara, Malappuram, has filed a complaint against her husband, Muhammad Faiz, alleging severe domestic violence at his residence. The woman claims that she was subjected to brutal beatings with a mobile charger and physical assault, starting from the sixth day of their marriage, resulting in injuries all over her body and damaging her hearing.

    The woman was brutally assaulted by her husband due to suspicions and demands for dowry. Her mother revealed that he attempted to suffocate her with a pillow and also threatened to release private photos if the incident was reported. The couple got married on May 2, 2024, but the woman was forced to return to her parental home on May 22 due to the escalating violence. A police complaint was filed on May 23 and has not been arrested yet. 

    Muhammad Faiz, the husband, is the primary accused in the case, while his parents are listed as the second and third accused. The Malappuram Women's Police Station has registered the case, which is currently under investigation by the Vengara Police. The victim has now approached the High Court seeking the arrest of the accused husband.

    Earlier, a case of domestic violence surfaced from Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode district, where a woman from Paravur was brutally assaulted, purportedly by her husband, shortly after their marriage on May 5. The incident took place on May 12 and resulted in the woman sustaining severe injuries. 

    The woman recounted her husband, Rahul P Gopal, as having trust issues, worsened by alcohol consumption, which culminated in the violent assault. The attack allegedly included an attempted strangulation using a mobile charging cable, alongside other forms of physical abuse. The domestic violence came to light when her family paid a visit to Rahul's residence and noticed bruises on her body.

