Alathur Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can Ramya Haridas from UDF achieve consecutive win?

Alathur: The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Election will begin at 8 am on Tuesday (June 04) and Kerala went to polling on April 26. The voter turnout was 73.42 percent in Alathur. The candidates seeking a mandate for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the Alathur constituency are K Radhakrishnan for LDF, Ramya Haridas for UDF, and TN Sarasu, the former principal of Palakkad Victoria College for BJP.

2024 Elections:

This time, the CPI(M) is determined to recapture Alathur and has fielded K Radhakrishnan as its candidate. Radhakrishnan is known for his approachable demeanor and decisive influence within the party, qualities that the CPI(M) hopes will help it regain control of the constituency.

2019 Elections:

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Ramya Haridas claimed victory over CPM's PK Biju with a margin of 1,58,968 votes. This election result marked a significant setback for the CPM, which had previously won the seat in both the 2009 and 2014 elections. In the Alathur Lok Sabha constituency, CPM's PK Biju had won by margins of 20,960 votes in 2009 and 37,312 votes in 2014. However, in the 2019 elections, Ramya Haridas secured 5,33,815 votes, while sitting MP PK Biju garnered 3,74,847 votes. The total voter turnout in the constituency was 10,19,376. TV Babu of BDJS, contesting for NDA, received 89,837 votes. Additionally, apart from the BSP, two independent candidates were also contesting in the constituency.

The Alathur Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven assembly constituencies - Tarur, Chittur, Nenmara, Alathur, Chelakkara, Kunnamkulam, and Vadakkancheri.

