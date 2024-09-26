"Officials stole smuggled gold...": MLA Anvar accuses Kerala Police of corruption, misuse of power

Malappuram: PV Anvar, an MLA from Nilambur, Kerala, has alleged that police officers seized and stole gold worth over 500 grams from a family who smuggled it from abroad in 2023. The family shared their experience in a video released by Anvar during a press conference today (Sep 26). According to the family, the police confiscated their passports and phones and later asked them to appear in court in Manjeri.

Also Read: Kerala: MLA PV Anvar criticizes CM Vijayan and CPM, accuses police of handling criminal cases unfairly

The family claimed that out of the 900 grams of gold seized, only 300 grams were accounted for, and the police had stolen the remaining 500+ grams. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had previously stated that the weight loss occurred during the gold's melting and purification process. However, Anvar countered this claim, stating that the video evidence presented by the family contradicts the Chief Minister's explanation.

Anvar challenged the Chief Minister to investigate the Karipur Airport gold smuggling case through a sitting judge. He also questioned whether the Chief Minister was just reading out orders from ADGP MR Ajith Kumar, implying that high-ranking officials might be involved in the alleged theft. Anvar specifically mentioned that ADGP Ajith Kumar, along with P Sasi and Sujith Das, should be investigated to determine how much gold they had stolen.

Anvar's allegations have sparked controversy, highlighting concerns about police corruption and misuse of power in Kerala.

In the press meeting that went on for 2 hours, PV Anvar launched a scathing attack against the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) and the Chief Minister, defying the party's directive to avoid public statements. Anvar said he was ready to refrain from public comments on the party's request, but was compelled to speak out.

Regarding the tree felling case, Anvar stated that the investigation was not proceeding fairly. He claimed that the police were not properly investigating the felling of trees and that the accused, Kunju Muhammad, had offered to show him the cut trees but was not allowed to do so by the SP's camp office.



Anvar also mentioned that the Karipur police had registered around 188 cases related to gold smuggling, but only 28 people were questioned. He demanded a thorough investigation, stating that the truth would come out if the police probed the matter diligently.



Anvar criticized the Chief Minister's response to the gold theft allegations. "The CM said I tried to glorify smugglers. He shouldn't have said that," Anvar said.



Earlier, Anvar had written on Facebook that he would address the media at 4:30 pm, stating, "Beyond faith, loyalty, and temporariness, there is something called self-respect in every human being. I've got it a bit extra... If there is no justice, you become fire".

Anvar went on to say that Pinarayi Vijayan would be the last communist Chief Minister of Kerala and also said he won't maintain any links with the CPI-M but will continue as the MLA of Nilambur.

Latest Videos