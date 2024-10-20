Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "No theft intent": No charges to be filed against accused in Kerala's Padmanabhaswamy Temple vessel theft case

    Investigations revealed that Australian citizen, Ganesh Jha, unknowingly took a traditional vessel from Padmanabhaswamy Temple with no theft intention. The incident exposed a major security lapse in the highly secured temple, leading to arrests in Haryana and potential action against responsible officials.

    "No theft intent": No charges to be filed against accused in Kerala's Padmanabhaswamy Temple vessel theft case dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 4:39 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The investigation team probing the missing vessel from the Padmanabhaswamy Temple stated that those in custody had no intention of stealing. An Australian citizen, Ganesh Jha, reported to police that during his visit to the temple, items from the offering plate had fallen on the floor, and he was helped by someone else to collect them and put it on a vessel on the floor. He claimed that when he went outside, no one stopped him, allowing him to take the vessel.

    Also Read: Kerala: Two arrested for mobile theft during Alan Walker event brought to Kochi, 23 devices recovered

    Ganesh Jha also said that temple staff did not take money for help but he was deceived by taking money to facilitate his visit to Rameswaram. Meanwhile, it has been reported that no charges will be filed for theft against those in custody. The theft occurred on October 13, and temple authorities informed the police on the 15th. The thief was identified through CCTV footage, which matched passport details provided at the hotel where he stayed. 

    The theft took place inside the highly secured Padmanabhaswamy Temple, which has an extensive security detail, including an SP, DySP, and over 200 police officers. The gang managed to bypass security measures, including metal detectors, and steal an 'uruli' (a traditional cooking vessel). Video footage of the three-member gang stealing the vessel was obtained by the police on the same day. Following this, a focused investigation led to the arrest of the suspects in Haryana. 

    The incident has caused significant embarrassment and shock for the police, highlighting a major security lapse in a highly secured area. Action is expected to be taken against the officials responsible for the security breach.

    Also Read: LDF candidate Sarin claims Shafi Parambil won in Palakkad due to leftist votes, BJP alleges CPM-Congress deal

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Hoax bomb threats on two flights at Kochi airport after take-off dmn

    Kerala: Hoax bomb threats on two flights at Kochi airport after take-off

    Kerala: Two arrested for mobile theft during Alan Walker event brought to Kochi, 23 devices recovered dmn

    Kerala: Two arrested for mobile theft during Alan Walker event brought to Kochi, 23 devices recovered

    Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi set for poll debut in Wayanad bypoll; Sonia gandhi and Rahul gandhi to lead campaign anr

    Sonia Gandhi, Rahul to campaign for Priyanka's poll debut in Wayanad

    LDF candidate Sarin claims Shafi Parambil won in Palakkad due to leftist votes, BJP alleges CPM-Congress deal dmn

    LDF candidate Sarin claims Shafi Parambil won in Palakkad due to leftist votes, BJP alleges CPM-Congress deal

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-673 October 20 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-673 October 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Recent Stories

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and others get papped at Sunita Kapoor's house RTM

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and others get papped at Sunita Kapoor's house

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Bhavana Panday, Maheeep Kapoor, and Neelam Kothari arrive at Anil Kapoor's house RTM

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Bhavana Panday, Maheeep Kapoor, and Neelam Kothari arrive at Anil Kapoor's house

    Kerala: Hoax bomb threats on two flights at Kochi airport after take-off dmn

    Kerala: Hoax bomb threats on two flights at Kochi airport after take-off

    cricket Kerala vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy Match heading towards draw due to rain scr

    Kerala vs Karnataka: Ranji Trophy match heading towards draw

    Boost iron levels: Top foods to fight deficiency dmn

    Boost iron levels: Top foods to fight deficiency

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon