"No theft intent": No charges to be filed against accused in Kerala's Padmanabhaswamy Temple vessel theft case

Investigations revealed that Australian citizen, Ganesh Jha, unknowingly took a traditional vessel from Padmanabhaswamy Temple with no theft intention. The incident exposed a major security lapse in the highly secured temple, leading to arrests in Haryana and potential action against responsible officials.

Thiruvananthapuram: The investigation team probing the missing vessel from the Padmanabhaswamy Temple stated that those in custody had no intention of stealing. An Australian citizen, Ganesh Jha, reported to police that during his visit to the temple, items from the offering plate had fallen on the floor, and he was helped by someone else to collect them and put it on a vessel on the floor. He claimed that when he went outside, no one stopped him, allowing him to take the vessel.

Ganesh Jha also said that temple staff did not take money for help but he was deceived by taking money to facilitate his visit to Rameswaram. Meanwhile, it has been reported that no charges will be filed for theft against those in custody. The theft occurred on October 13, and temple authorities informed the police on the 15th. The thief was identified through CCTV footage, which matched passport details provided at the hotel where he stayed.

The theft took place inside the highly secured Padmanabhaswamy Temple, which has an extensive security detail, including an SP, DySP, and over 200 police officers. The gang managed to bypass security measures, including metal detectors, and steal an 'uruli' (a traditional cooking vessel). Video footage of the three-member gang stealing the vessel was obtained by the police on the same day. Following this, a focused investigation led to the arrest of the suspects in Haryana.

The incident has caused significant embarrassment and shock for the police, highlighting a major security lapse in a highly secured area. Action is expected to be taken against the officials responsible for the security breach.

