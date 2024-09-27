Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "Motive is clear...": Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan rejects MLA Anvar's allegations, promises to address them

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rejected MLA P.V. Anvar's allegations, citing prior actions taken. Following this, Anvar expressed dissatisfaction and criticized Vijayan for allegedly fearing Political Secretary P. Sasi.

    "Motive is clear...": Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan rejects MLA Anvar's allegations, promises to address them
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 12:27 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 12:27 PM IST

    New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has rejected allegations made by MLA P.V. Anvar, stating that actions have already been taken regarding Anvar's complaints. However, Anvar expressed dissatisfaction with these measures, and Vijayan said he will respond to all allegations in due time. Vijayan made these comments while attending a CPM Politburo meeting in Delhi.

    Also Read: Kerala: MLA PV Anvar criticizes CM Vijayan and CPM, accuses police of handling criminal cases unfairly


    "Anvar's claims have been directed against the party, front and the government. Furthermore, his comments are similar to the ones used by the enemies of the LDF. The intention is clear, as Anvar himself has stated that he is distancing himself from the LDF and will not attend parliamentary party meetings. I categorically reject all of Anvar's allegations," CM Vijayan said. He asserted that there are attempts to demean both the LDF and the government. He reiterated that he would address all accusations later, as he expects more questions to arise.

    In response, Anvar on Saturday (Sep 27) morning he once again spoke against the Chief Minister and said there were attempts to portray him as a thief. He said he isn't a smuggler, emphasizing that he stands before the "people's court" and trusts the public to understand him. He criticized Vijayan for fearing political secretary P. Sasi and questioned Sasi's integrity. 

    "Pinarayi Vijayan shouldn't have devalued me. I do not feel any fear or concern regarding the current criticisms, which is natural," Anvar told Asianet News.

    Anvar also brought up his submission of documents regarding ADGP Ajith Kumar's alleged illegal wealth accumulation, pointing out the lack of action taken. He demanded a different response from the Chief Minister, emphasizing Vijayan's responsibility to address the raised matters.


    Anvar called for an investigation into gold smuggling and Thrissur Pooram disruption, led by a sitting judge. He speculated about ambitions within the party, naming Riyas and the Chief Minister, but expressed skepticism about their success.

    "Riyas might be hoping to become the second-in-command within the party, but added that such desires, whether from Riyas or the Chief Minister, will not materialize," he said. Anwar reiterated that the party secretary is helpless.

    Also Read: "Officials stole smuggled gold...": MLA Anvar accuses Kerala Police of corruption, misuse of power

