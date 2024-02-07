'CM trying to become the spokesman of only one section': Orthodox Sabha criticized CM Pinarayi Vijayan

According to Orthodox church officials, Pinarayi's address at Puthuncruz revealed an intentional attempt to cause unrest, even though the Supreme Court had already handled the matter.

Kochi: Yuhanon Mar Dioscoros, president of the Orthodox Church media wing criticized Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by saying that he is the CM of all the people of Kerala. He stated that " “It is painful when the chief minister becomes the spokesman of only one section instead of remaining neutral on contentious issues. If the CM tries to be the CM of few, he will invite danger for himself". He was inaugurating Thumpamon Bhadrasana Pally reception for the Marthomman heritage meeting at St Stephen's Cathedral, Makkamkunnu.

The controversy came from Pinarayi's recent address at a meeting in Puthencruz, Ernakulam, on Sunday. According to Orthodox church officials, Pinarayi's address at Puthuncruz revealed an intentional attempt to cause unrest, even though the Supreme Court had already handled the matter. They also warned that it could lead to another round of lengthy legal for the church. Rather than encouraging peace by following the Supreme Court's verdict, the chief minister's words have the potential to spark fresh disagreements, intensify factional tensions, and raise law-and-order concerns, he said.

The leaders should be proud to follow Supreme Court decisions. Making new legislation to overturn these verdicts is an insult to our Constitution. Some politicians fabricate issues to maintain their positions. However, statutes that contradict the Supreme Court are worthless. Politicians divide communities to gain votes, however, they will suffer repercussions if they harm them. We need leaders who respect the judicial system and speak up, not those who appear to care but remain silent.

Meanwhile, the Orthodox Church challenged the Patriarch of Antioch's authority in proclaiming Malankara Metropolitan. "The Supreme Court has clearly defined the current holder of this position, as chosen by the Malankara members and approved by Royal Proclamation," he went on to say.

According to the Orthodox church, it is prohibited for someone on a visit visa to make such offensive words. The Malankara association secretary, Biju Oommen, spokesperson Fr. Johns Abraham Konatt, and PRO Fr. Mohan Joseph were also present at the press conference.