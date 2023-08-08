Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zomato responds to Twitter post accusing them of charging Rs 60 for a bag

    Zomato clarifies a misunderstanding with a customer who questioned a Rs 60 charge for a container. The lady ordered Thepla, finding excess fare for the container. Zomato explains taxes and packaging charges, sparking discussions on social media about the issue and price hikes in the restaurant industry.

    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 3:26 PM IST

    Zomato recently clarified a misunderstanding caused between a customer and the company, regarding being accused of charging ‘unfair’ for a container. A lady had raised concern on Twitter over being charged Rs 60 for a container bag and shared a screenshot. 

    It seems that the lady had ordered three plates of Thepla priced at Rs 60 each. However, the bill contained Rs 60 excess fare for the food container. This made her uncomfortable and she took the issue to Twitter, expecting an answer from Zomato.

    Video of Zomato delivery agent with child tied to her chest breaks the Internet

    She wrote, “Container charge is equivalent to the item that I have ordered 
    ₹60 for the container charge. Seriously?? @zomato @zomatocare @zomato"
    This post has already gained popularity on Twitter with more than 40k engagements. 

    People started to pour their personal views on the issue and very soon Zomato also responded to the Lady. Zomato said, "Taxes are universal and vary from 5-18% with the type of food. Packaging charges are charged by restaurants and they’re the ones who earn from this practice."

    The lady responded that it should be the restaurant’s responsibility to provide the containers to the customers, "without any extra costs”. 

    The Twitter users commented on their opinions regarding the response of Zomato. One user stated that 'Three plates of Thepla can be added up to Rs 60 extra markup, with Rs 20 each. It would have cost Rs 35-40 if you would have just visited the restaurant and eaten there. The extra charge would be for service.'

    Biryani: Most-ordered dish in India

    Another user commented asking the lady about inquiring about the costs earlier, "Did you not review it before confirming the order? If you had, you would not have ordered."

    However, the angle, as the charges for snacks surged in all the restaurants, it is true that people will take some time to adjust to the price hikes. Until then, such issues are very common. It is yet unethical about charging Rs 60 for a container bag.

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 3:26 PM IST
