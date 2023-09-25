Unprecedented 'Janata Darshan' Initiative: Karnataka Addresses Public Grievances Statewide

In an unprecedented move, the state is set to witness a historic "Janata Darshan" event today, spanning across the entire region. This groundbreaking program, initiated on the directives of the Chief Minister, places the responsibility on District Collectors, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers, and District In-charge Secretaries. The primary objective behind this endeavor is to address public grievances in the presence of the district in-charge minister and strive for on-the-spot solutions whenever possible.

Chief Minister's Directive:

Ten days ago, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued crucial instructions during a meeting with District Collectors and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers, aimed at streamlining administration and energizing government machinery. He voiced concerns about citizens approaching him for tasks as minor as obtaining caste certificates, changing account details, repairing transformers, or installing electricity poles, tasks that should ideally be handled at the district level. Consequently, he directed that "Janata Darshan" should be conducted in every district and taluk.

Cauvery river debate intensifies: Karnataka politics grapples with equitable water sharing

The result of this directive is the statewide "Janata Darshan" program scheduled for September 25, an initiative that aims to address these concerns.

Format and Execution:

District Collectors, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers, and District Defense Officers will conduct "Janata Darshan" in the presence of the District In-charge Minister. Officials from various departments at the district level will be in attendance, with senior IAS officers appointed as District In-charge Secretaries to coordinate and ensure the event's meaningful and productive execution.

The public has been duly informed about "Janata Darshan" in each district, with government instructions mandating that it starts promptly at the designated time and place. Here, the public can submit their grievances, with a priority placed on resolving these issues as swiftly as possible on the spot. If immediate resolution isn't feasible due to technical reasons, public complaints will be documented on-site and forwarded to the relevant department officials. The district administration holds the responsibility of ensuring timely relief and explaining the status of the grievances to the petitioners.

Grievance Handling:

Public grievances submitted during "Janata Darshan" will be recorded in the existing "Sarvajanika Grievance Redressal System (IPGRS-Integrated Public Grievance Redressal System)" software. From here, applications will be forwarded to the respective department's desk for resolution. District-level officials have already received instructions to monitor and take action within specified time limits.

Taluk-Level "Janata Darshan":

As per the Chief Minister's directives, Deputy Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goyal has issued an order for District Commissioners to select one taluk every fortnight and conduct a taluk-level "Janata Darshan Sabha" following the district-level event.

Expected Impact:

This groundbreaking initiative aims to eliminate the need for the public to visit government offices, legislators, district ministers, or the Chief Minister for minor tasks. The government is committed to taking appropriate action if the petitioner's complaint is valid, and officials failing to provide the necessary remedy will be held accountable.

Hence, history is made today as "Janata Darshan" takes place across the state simultaneously for the very first time, revolutionizing public grievance redressal and administrative efficiency.