Union Minister Pralhad Joshi raises concerns over rice distribution in Karnataka

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi addressed a press conference in Dharwad, Karnataka and questioned the Congress-led state government about the delay in providing 10 kg of rice, despite the central government already distributing five kg to the nation's 80 crore people.

Joshi criticized Congress leaders for their pre-election promise of providing 10 kg of rice and questioned why the commitment was not being fulfilled. The decision to continue distributing 5 kg ration rice was reportedly made in a cabinet meeting led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While addressing the media, Joshi highlighted the Government of India's plan to use nano-urea for crop spraying, providing a 35% subsidy loan to women's associations. He mentioned the training of 15,000 women's self-help groups to operate the "Namo Drona Sahodari" drone for medicinal spraying.

Discussing the upcoming state elections, Joshi expressed confidence in winning three states and anticipated the NDA government's victory in Mizoram. He acknowledged a competitive scenario in Telangana with three parties in contention.

Joshi criticized the lack of development in Karnataka, attributing it to internal conflicts within the state government. He specifically pointed out halted road projects in Dharwad district and condemned the use of law to protect individual interests, promising repercussions in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Turning attention to the Congress government's schemes, Joshi alleged that initiatives like free electricity, Gruha Lakshmi, Shakti Yojana, and Yuva Nidhi had not reached the people effectively. He criticized the handling of free electricity, transformer charges, increased rates, and load shedding. Joshi also expressed concern about coal theft from the Raichur thermal unit and accused the state government of being unaware.

Additionally, he criticized the reduction in the number of buses despite the government's free travel scheme for women, questioning the efficacy of guarantee schemes and suggesting that other passengers were suffering as a result.