Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Union Minister Pralhad Joshi raises concerns over rice distribution in Karnataka

    Union Minister Pralhad Joshi addressed a press conference in Dharwad, Karnataka and questioned the Congress-led state government about the delay in providing 10 kg of rice, despite the central government already distributing five kg to the nation's 80 crore people.
     

    Union Minister Pralhad Joshi raises concerns over rice distribution in Karnataka
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 1:21 PM IST

    Joshi criticized Congress leaders for their pre-election promise of providing 10 kg of rice and questioned why the commitment was not being fulfilled. The decision to continue distributing 5 kg ration rice was reportedly made in a cabinet meeting led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    While addressing the media, Joshi highlighted the Government of India's plan to use nano-urea for crop spraying, providing a 35% subsidy loan to women's associations. He mentioned the training of 15,000 women's self-help groups to operate the "Namo Drona Sahodari" drone for medicinal spraying.
    Also Read: 15 schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threats through e-mail

    Discussing the upcoming state elections, Joshi expressed confidence in winning three states and anticipated the NDA government's victory in Mizoram. He acknowledged a competitive scenario in Telangana with three parties in contention.

    Joshi criticized the lack of development in Karnataka, attributing it to internal conflicts within the state government. He specifically pointed out halted road projects in Dharwad district and condemned the use of law to protect individual interests, promising repercussions in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Turning attention to the Congress government's schemes, Joshi alleged that initiatives like free electricity, Gruha Lakshmi, Shakti Yojana, and Yuva Nidhi had not reached the people effectively. He criticized the handling of free electricity, transformer charges, increased rates, and load shedding. Joshi also expressed concern about coal theft from the Raichur thermal unit and accused the state government of being unaware.

    Additionally, he criticized the reduction in the number of buses despite the government's free travel scheme for women, questioning the efficacy of guarantee schemes and suggesting that other passengers were suffering as a result.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 1:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral Video: Visually-impaired man in Karnataka brutally attacked; forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', beard burnt vkp

    Viral Video: Visually-impaired man in Karnataka brutally attacked; forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', beard burnt

    Bengaluru School Bomb Threat: Parents need not panic as security enhanced, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Bomb threat to Bengaluru schools: Parents need not panic as security enhanced, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Bengaluru School Bomb Threat: Tighten security at educational institutions, say parents vkp

    Bengaluru School Bomb Threat: Tighten security at educational institutions, say parents

    Karnataka: CCB busts Marijuana peddling network in Bengaluru, three arrested vkp

    Karnataka: CCB busts Marijuana peddling network in Bengaluru, three arrested

    Multiple schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threats through e-mail vkp

    15 schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threats through e-mail

    Recent Stories

    3 reasons why you should wait for Redmi 13C gcw

    3 reasons why you should wait for Redmi 13C

    Does Governor have independent power to withhold assent, Supreme Court to examine

    Does Governor have independent power to withhold assent, Supreme Court to examine

    Jane Austen to Stephenie Meyer: 7 famous authors born in December ATG

    Jane Austen to Stephenie Meyer: 7 famous authors born in December

    UP 'saree' murders: 9 women killed in 6 months in Bareilly, 'psycho killer' on the run AJR

    UP 'saree' murders: 9 women killed in 6 months in Bareilly, 'psycho killer' on the run

    Football Cristiano Ronaldo faces $1 billion lawsuit over Binance promotion and alleged securities violations osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo faces $1 billion lawsuit over Binance promotion and alleged securities violations

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon