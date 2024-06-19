Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Union Budget 2024-25: Sitharaman kicks off preparation, Krishna Byre Gowda to attend pre-budget meeting

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reached out to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, inviting him to participate in the pre-budget consultation meeting for the Union Budget 2024–25. This meeting, set to take place at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on June 22, aims to gather valuable suggestions from various stakeholders, including states and union territories, to facilitate equitable growth and job creation across the country.

    In her letter, Sitharaman emphasised the importance of pre-budget consultations, which include discussions on critical issues such as micro-economic policy and fiscal consolidation. These consultations are integral to ensuring coordination and cooperation between the central and state governments, which is crucial for sustaining India's growth and development.

    The Finance Minister highlighted that the central government values the input of state leaders and is eager to incorporate their suggestions into the upcoming Union Budget. CM Siddaramaiah expressed his gratitude for the invitation and acknowledged the significance of the meeting. However, due to prior commitments in Karnataka on June 22, he informed Sitharaman that he would be unable to attend. Instead, Siddaramaiah has designated Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda to represent Karnataka and participate in the discussions.

    This pre-budget meeting is particularly noteworthy as it precedes what will be Nirmala Sitharaman's seventh consecutive Union Budget presentation, setting a new record. Currently, she shares the record for six consecutive budgets with former Finance Minister Morarji Desai. Additionally, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will commence on June 24 and conclude on July 3. 

    Following the President's address on June 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will introduce his cabinet to Parliament during this session. The session will also include debates on the President's speech, with the Prime Minister responding to the motion of thanks in both houses of Parliament.

    The involvement of state leaders, such as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in pre-budget discussions is critical for ensuring that the Union Budget reflects the diverse needs and priorities of different regions. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda's participation will ensure that Karnataka's perspectives and priorities are adequately represented in the discussions. 

    These consultations help bridge the gap between central policies and regional requirements, promoting a more inclusive approach to national development.

