    Udhayanidhi Stalin gets conditional bail from Bengaluru court in Sanatana Dharma row

    Speaking at a conference in September 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin remarked that Sanatana dharma opposes social justice and equality and should be 'eliminated'. The 42nd People Representative Bengaluru Court postponed the matter to August 8.

    Udayanidhi Stalin gets conditional bail from Bengaluru court in Sanatana Dharma row anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin appeared before a Bengaluru court on Tuesday (June 25) for his 'eradicate Sanatana Dharma' remark. He was granted a conditional bail by the court. He was served a court notice following a petition filed by social activist Paramesh. According to reports, the 42nd People Representative Bengaluru Court postponed the matter to August 8, and bail has been granted on Rs 1 lakh cash surety.

    Speaking at a conference in September 2023, Udhayanidhi remarked that Sanatana dharma opposes social justice and equality and should be 'eliminated'.

    His statement sparked widespread condemnation from various groups.
     

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
