Udhayanidhi Stalin gets conditional bail from Bengaluru court in Sanatana Dharma row

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin appeared before a Bengaluru court on Tuesday (June 25) for his 'eradicate Sanatana Dharma' remark. He was granted a conditional bail by the court. He was served a court notice following a petition filed by social activist Paramesh. According to reports, the 42nd People Representative Bengaluru Court postponed the matter to August 8, and bail has been granted on Rs 1 lakh cash surety.

Speaking at a conference in September 2023, Udhayanidhi remarked that Sanatana dharma opposes social justice and equality and should be 'eliminated'.

His statement sparked widespread condemnation from various groups.



