    Summer hits Karnataka's Coorg: Wildlife enter cities in search of water in Kushalanagar taluk

    Coorg district, Karnataka, famed for its greenery, faces severe water scarcity. Kushalanagar taluk, hit hardest, endanger both humans and wildlife. Shrinking water sources force wild animals into villages, disrupting livelihoods. Forest officer Ratan Kumar highlights the need for contingency plans amid the crisis.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

    Coorg district in Karnataka, renowned for its lush greenery and diverse wildlife, is currently grappling with a severe water crisis. As the region experiences a prolonged dry spell, both human inhabitants and wild animals are facing acute shortages of drinking water.

    Kushalanagar taluk, In particular, nestled amidst semi-mountainous terrain, has been hit hard by the relentless absence of rainfall. The dire situation has led to concerns not only for the local populace but also for the myriad species of wildlife inhabiting the area.

    Covering a vast expanse of 24,278.88 hectares, the forests of Kushalanagar Zone, including reserves like Dubare and Anekadu, are home to a rich assortment of animals and birds, including tigers, leopards, elephants, deer, and sambar. Traditionally reliant on water sources such as the Kaveri River, Chiklihole Reservoir, and Harangi Reservoir, these creatures now find themselves confronting parched landscapes. The Kaveri River has dwindled to a mere trickle, while the Chiklihole Reservoir stands desiccated, leaving behind barren canals.

    Within the forested areas, a handful of lakes remain, albeit with diminishing water levels. The scorching sun, with temperatures averaging between 29 to 30 degrees Celsius, poses a grave threat as it hastens the evaporation of these remaining water bodies.

    The repercussions of this water scarcity extend beyond the confines of the forests. With wild animals compelled to seek sustenance elsewhere, instances of encroachment into nearby villages and coffee plantations have surged. Farmers, reliant on these plantations for their livelihoods, now face disruptions in their daily activities, compounded by labour shortages as workers are deterred by the unpredictable presence of wild animals.

    Responding to inquiries, Ratan Kumar, the Forest Officer for Kushalanagar Zone, maintains that there is no immediate shortage of water within his jurisdiction. However, he acknowledges the pressing need for contingency plans should the situation worsen.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
