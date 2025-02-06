Sigandur launch employees face uncertainty as India's 2nd longest bridge on Sharavathi river nears completion

As the Sigandur Bridge nears completion, concerns rise about the future of launch services across the Sharavathi River. Locals fear job losses and tourism decline, urging the government to maintain these services. Discussions are ongoing about potential alternatives, including privatization and new tourism routes.

As the second-longest bridge in the country, the Sigandur Bridge nears completion, there are rising concerns among locals and launch workers about the future of the popular launch services that have long been a vital link across the Sharavathi River.

The completion of the Ambargodlu-Kalasavalli bridge has raised questions about the future of the launches that currently operate in the region. Many are unsure whether these launches will be relocated or if new tourism opportunities will emerge. The fear is that if the launch services are discontinued, part-time employees who rely on these services could lose their jobs, and the crucial tourist attraction, the launch journey, could come to an end. This would be a significant blow to the region's tourism industry, which has flourished in recent years due to the popularity of the Sigandur launches.



Residents have urged the government to find an alternative solution to maintain the launch services, which have been essential for travel and tourism in the region. In addition to the concerns about Sigandur, a ferry service in the nearby Thumari Gram Panchayat was recently stopped, and there are calls for a Muppane-type launch service to provide better access to the area. Locals believe a new launch route could help maintain connectivity for residents and tourists alike.

The launch service has a long history in the region. From 1964 to 1967, over 15,000 families were relocated due to the construction of the Linganamakki reservoir, which submerged parts of the region. The first launch service began in 1968 to help the displaced communities reach the taluk headquarters of Sagar. Since then, the service has expanded due to an increase in the local population, a surge in devotees visiting Sigandur, and the growth of tourism. Today, up to four launches operate regularly on these routes.

However, challenges remain. The Sigandur-Kogaru route, once connected to Channagonda village, has seen a decline in services. A lack of coordination between the local Gram Panchayat and the Port and Inland Water Transport Department has resulted in one launch service being completely stopped. Locals are calling on the Inland Water Transport Department to step in and revive the service on this route, which remains a vital connection for the community.

Meanwhile, a small launch currently operates between Halke and Muppane, but there are calls for additional services to help tourists reach the renowned Jog Falls more quickly. Locals have requested that the district administration relocate another launch to meet the growing demand.

The people of the island area have emphasized the importance of these launches as the primary means of transportation, and they have urged the government to relocate the existing launches to new locations where they are needed. In addition, there have been suggestions for the development of tourism on the island, with proposals to connect Madenur Dam to the launch network, transforming it into a tourist destination.



KDP member G.T. Satyanarayana also suggested that privatization of the launch services could be explored as part of the tourism development plan, offering a potential solution to the staffing and funding issues.

The Water Transport Department is currently deliberating the future of the launch services after the completion of the bridge. Dhanendra Kumar, the inspector of ocean docks, stated that the government would take appropriate action based on demand for the launch services in the future.

