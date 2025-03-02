Scorching Summer ahead: IMD warns of extreme heatwaves in 15 states, including North Karnataka

The IMD has warned of extreme heatwaves across 15 states, including North Karnataka, from March to May. Rising temperatures threaten agriculture, health, and livestock. February 2025 was India’s hottest since 1901, with temperatures 1.34°C above normal. This heat trend is expected to continue.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about extreme heatwaves across 15 states, including parts of North Karnataka, from March to May. With rising temperatures already being recorded, the summer of 2025 is expected to be harsher than usual.

In a statement on Saturday, the IMD predicted that temperatures would continue to climb in April and May, exceeding normal levels in many regions. Experts have specifically highlighted states like North Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal as likely to experience more frequent and intense heatwaves.



The extreme heat poses a serious threat to agriculture, human health, and livestock. February usually records lower temperatures, but last year saw above-average heat. This year has already surpassed that record, raising concerns about its impact on key crops such as wheat and mustard, which thrive in cooler conditions. Farmers may also face delays in sowing due to excessive heat, affecting overall agricultural output.

As global temperatures continue to rise, India recorded its hottest February since 1901, when weather records first began. The average temperature for the month stood at 22.04°C, which is 1.34°C above normal. The IMD has cautioned that this trend of higher-than-usual temperatures is likely to persist until May.

