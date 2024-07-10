Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan appeals to court for home-cooked food amid alleged weight loss rumours

The shocking murder case of Renukaswamy has led to 17 arrests, including actor Darshan, who is suffering from severe food poisoning in jail. Darshan's lawyer filed a petition for home-cooked meals and other essentials due to his deteriorating health. Reports indicate Darshan's significant weight loss and potential film replacement, causing concern among his fans.

The shocking murder case of Renukaswamy has gripped the entire state. Police have booked a total of 17 people in connection with the case. Among them, four are currently held in Tumkur Jail, while the remaining 13, including actor Darshan and Pavitra Gowda, are in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. As the investigation deepens, the situation is becoming increasingly challenging.

In the midst of this, actor Darshan is reportedly suffering from severe food poisoning and diarrhoea, attributed to the jail food. This health scare prompted Darshan's lawyer to file a writ petition in the High Court, requesting permission for Darshan to receive home-cooked food. The petition also seeks approval to bring in a bed and books from his home.



The petition reveals that the prison authorities have denied Darshan the right to receive home-made meals, clothing, utensils, bedding, and books. It states that Darshan is experiencing indigestion and diarrhoea due to the food provided in jail, leading to significant health concerns.



A doctor from the jail has diagnosed Darshan with food poisoning, confirming that the jail food is adversely affecting his health. Reports suggest that Darshan has lost a considerable amount of weight as a result. The lack of response from prison authorities to address these issues has raised serious concerns. Without intervention, Darshan's health may continue to deteriorate, leaving no other option but to appeal to the High Court for relief. Therefore, a formal request has been submitted to allow Darshan's family to provide him with home-cooked meals.

Some private websites have reported that Darshan has lost up to 10 kg due to the poor quality of jail food. Additionally, there are rumours in Gandhi Nagar that Darshan might be replaced in the film "Coastal" by hat-trick hero Shivrajkumar, though the film's team has yet to issue any official statement. These developments have left Darshan's fans worried and upset.

