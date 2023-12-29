Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pratap Simha was not an MP during Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway project launch: K'taka Minister HC Mahadevappa

    Minister Mahadevappa questions MP Pratap Simha's role in Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, highlighting government responsibilities post-national highway declaration. He critiques Simha's flood response and discusses Mallikarjuna Kharge's potential candidature, clarifying the lack of official party deliberation.

    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 9:15 AM IST

    Mysuru district In-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa recently addressed reporters, shedding light on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project and its historical context. His remarks centred around the absence of MP Pratap Simha during the expressway's initial phases.

    Mahadevappa emphasized that during the state highway's transition to a national highway under the UPA government, Pratap Simha wasn't an elected Member of Parliament. He questioned the responsibilities vested upon the government post the national highway announcement and challenged whether Pratap Simha was officially appointed in charge by the National Highway authorities.

    Karnataka: BJP MP Pratap Simha faces FIR for using derogatory words against CM Siddaramaiah

    "Is it the government's role to solely execute plans after a national highway announcement?" Mahadevappa queried. He expressed his stance on the need for comprehensive proposals from state governments and the multi-staged process preceding highway development.

    The Minister also scrutinized Pratap Simha's actions during a recent flood incident, dismissing the relevance of certain visits and actions taken during such events. He called for tangible results instead of relying on verbal statements alone.

    Moreover, Mahadevappa touched upon the potential candidacy of AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge in the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha seat, highlighting that such considerations weren't yet official within the party.

    Parliament security breach: ‘People will decide if I’m patriot or a traitor,’ says Pratap Simha

    The discussion revolved around the possibility of Kharge's contesting from the mentioned constituency and Mahadevappa's confidence in a victory if that scenario materialized.

    While affirming Kharge's national stature and freedom to contest from any constituency, Mahadevappa clarified that these discussions hadn't been formally deliberated upon within the party structure.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 9:15 AM IST
