Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal: Hassan MP not cooperating with SIT, say sources; claims theft of personal phone

    MP Prajwal Revanna, arrested for sexual assault, denies the charges, claiming political conspiracy. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) finds him uncooperative, particularly regarding his mobile phone, which is crucial to the investigation. Revanna suggests arresting Karthik, allegedly behind circulated videos, to reveal the truth. The SIT continues its probe in Hassan.

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal: Hassan MP not cooperating with SIT, say sources; claims theft of personal phone vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 2, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

    Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, currently under arrest in connection with a sexual assault case, is reportedly not cooperating with the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Revanna, kept at the CID headquarters on Palace Road, Bengaluru, is being intensively interrogated by the SIT. Despite the allegations, he denies any involvement in the rape charges against him.

    Prajwal claims that the rape accusations are a result of a political conspiracy. He maintains his innocence and has asked authorities to investigate the motives behind the complaint, which was filed after a gap of four years. 

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Arrest of rape accused by all-women police team sets Internet abuzz (WATCH)

    "Many people were working at our house. I do not have detailed information about these workers," MP said, adding that distorted videos were circulated by a person. He suggested that if individuals like Karthik, who are allegedly behind these videos, are arrested and interrogated, the truth would emerge.

    The SIT took Prajwal Revanna into custody for six days but found his cooperation lacking during the initial days of questioning. After two days of interrogation, the authorities decided to take him to Hassan to verify his statements as a witness to the incident.

    A challenge has emerged for the SIT in locating Prajwal's mobile phone, which is believed to contain obscene videos. Prajwal has not provided clear answers regarding the phone's whereabouts. He mentioned that he handed over a mobile phone to the officials at the airport and claimed it was his only phone. Prajwal further stated that about a year ago, his close assistant reported the theft of his mobile phone to the Hassan police. According to him, most calls on his phone are handled by a personal assistant.

    Pen drive leak to arrest: Everything about Prajwal Revanna sex scandal

    However, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) informed the court that Prajwal's phone has a face lock system, unlockable only by him and his friend Manu. Consequently, the SIT continues its search for the mobile phone.

    Sources close to the investigation reveal that the SIT is determined to uncover the truth and is exploring all angles of the case.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2024, 2:37 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Breathtaking video of Pearl Vallery, Anekal's Muthyala Maduvu waterfalls stuns Internet (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Breathtaking video of Pearl Vallery, Anekal's Muthyala Maduvu waterfalls stuns Internet (WATCH)

    Bengaluru rains: Netizens react as trees topple, roads become swimming pools; BBMP clears blockages (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru rains: Netizens react as trees topple, roads become swimming pools; BBMP clears blockages (WATCH)

    Heavy rainfall alert in Karnataka: Yellow alert issued for Bengaluru and 7 other districts today vkp

    Heavy rainfall alert in Karnataka: Yellow alert issued for Bengaluru and 7 other districts today

    Bengaluru: Cauvery water supply to be halted on June 6-7 instead of June 4-5 vkp

    Bengaluru: Cauvery water supply to be halted on June 6-7 instead of June 4-5

    'You will be killed just like Neha & Anjali': Hubballi's Rotary school HM gets death threat vkp

    'You will be killed just like Neha & Anjali': Hubballi's Rotary school HM gets death threat

    Recent Stories

    Anant Ambani, Radhika pre-wedding: Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana share snaps ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika pre-wedding: Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana share snaps

    Caught on camera: 27 people shot at birthday party in Ohio, mass shooting stuns world (WATCH) gcw

    Caught on camera: 27 people shot at birthday party in Ohio, mass shooting stuns world (WATCH)

    5 most powerful SUVs under Rs 10 lakh gcw

    5 most powerful SUVs under Rs 10 lakh

    T20 World Cup 2024: Video of robust security, incuding cops on horses, for Virat Kohli in USA surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    T20 World Cup 2024: Video of robust security, incuding cops on horses, for Virat Kohli in USA surfaces (WATCH)

    Bengaluru: Breathtaking video of Pearl Vallery, Anekal's Muthyala Maduvu waterfalls stuns Internet (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Breathtaking video of Pearl Vallery, Anekal's Muthyala Maduvu waterfalls stuns Internet (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon