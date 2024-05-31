Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Arrest of rape accused by all-women police team sets Internet abuzz (WATCH)

A five-member women police officer arrested rape-accused JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna and escorted him to CID headquarters in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Friday (May 31). He had left for Germany on April 27.

Prajwal Revanna, accused of raping and sexually exploiting multiple women, was arrested by an all-women police team. Three female officers escorted the JD(S) MP from Bengaluru airport after midnight on Friday (May 31) when he returned from Germany. The JD(S) MP returned after the Karnataka High Court refused his appeal for pre-arrest bail. He had left for Germany on April 27.

Meanwhile, Revanna's arrest by five-member women cops has garnered attention on social media. The women police officers including SP escorted him to the CID headquarters late last night.

"It was a conscious call to send all women officers to arrest Prajwal, sending home a message that the JD(S) leader exploited his seat and power as an MP with women. The same women have the authority to arrest him through all legal proceedings," a source in the SIT said.

Upon landing at Bengaluru airport, the suspended JD(S) MP was immediately surrounded by women police officers, led by IPS officers Suman D Pennekar and Seema Latkar. The Hassan MP was then transported in a jeep occupied solely by female police officers. The source noted that the presence of women officers sent a symbolic message to the victims, demonstrating that the officers were not afraid of anyone. This move was also seen as an act of solidarity with the survivors. The suspended leader received no special treatment and was escorted in a Bolero.

The SIT team, led by Chief BK Singh and Bangalore Police Commissioner B. Dayanand, coordinated with airport authorities and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to secure his arrest. Upon his arrival at the VVIP gate, Revanna was taken into custody and escorted out of the airport to avoid traffic congestion.

Three separate rape cases have been filed against Revanna in different police stations in Hassan district. After the lookout notice was issued, airport staff quickly identified him and handed him over to the SIT. The police worked closely with CISF officials to ensure his arrest was smooth and without incident.



