Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Arrest of rape accused by all-women police team sets Internet abuzz (WATCH)

    A five-member women police officer arrested rape-accused JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna and escorted him to CID headquarters in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Friday (May 31). He had left for Germany on April 27.

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Arrest of rape accused by all-women police team sets Internet abuzz (WATCH) anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 31, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

    Prajwal Revanna, accused of raping and sexually exploiting multiple women, was arrested by an all-women police team. Three female officers escorted the JD(S) MP from Bengaluru airport after midnight on Friday (May 31) when he returned from Germany. The JD(S) MP returned after the Karnataka High Court refused his appeal for pre-arrest bail. He had left for Germany on April 27.

    Meanwhile, Revanna's arrest by five-member women cops has garnered attention on social media. The women police officers including SP escorted him to the CID headquarters late last night. 

    "It was a conscious call to send all women officers to arrest Prajwal, sending home a message that the JD(S) leader exploited his seat and power as an MP with women. The same women have the authority to arrest him through all legal proceedings," a source in the SIT said.

    Upon landing at Bengaluru airport, the suspended JD(S) MP was immediately surrounded by women police officers, led by IPS officers Suman D Pennekar and Seema Latkar. The Hassan MP was then transported in a jeep occupied solely by female police officers. The source noted that the presence of women officers sent a symbolic message to the victims, demonstrating that the officers were not afraid of anyone. This move was also seen as an act of solidarity with the survivors. The suspended leader received no special treatment and was escorted in a Bolero.

    The SIT team, led by Chief BK Singh and Bangalore Police Commissioner B. Dayanand, coordinated with airport authorities and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to secure his arrest. Upon his arrival at the VVIP gate, Revanna was taken into custody and escorted out of the airport to avoid traffic congestion.

    Three separate rape cases have been filed against Revanna in different police stations in Hassan district. After the lookout notice was issued, airport staff quickly identified him and handed him over to the SIT. The police worked closely with CISF officials to ensure his arrest was smooth and without incident.
     

    Last Updated May 31, 2024, 4:52 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prajwal Revanna arrest: Suspended JD(S) MP sent to 6 days custody AJR

    BREAKING | Obscene videos case: Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna remanded to six days police custody

    Man commits suicide by jumping from Vega City mall on Bengaluru's Bannerghatta road, probe underway vkp

    BREAKING: Man commits suicide by jumping from Vega City mall on Bengaluru's Bannerghatta road, probe underway

    Prajwal Revanna arrest: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls for fair probe; check details AJR

    Prajwal Revanna arrest: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls for fair probe; check details

    Private schools should be mandatorily registered under RTE: Karnataka govt anr

    Private schools should be mandatorily registered under RTE: Karnataka govt

    Karnataka HORROR: Refused dinner, Tumakuru man beheads wife, skins and chops her body; confesses to murder snt

    Karnataka HORROR: Refused dinner, Tumakuru man beheads wife, skins and chops her body; confesses to murder

    Recent Stories

    Caught on camera: Knife-wielding assailant injures several in Germany's Mannheim, attacker shot (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: Knife-wielding assailant injures several in Germany's Mannheim, attacker shot (WATCH)

    Nile to Amazon: 7 longest rivers in the world ATG

    Nile to Amazon: 7 longest rivers in the world

    Prajwal Revanna arrest: Suspended JD(S) MP sent to 6 days custody AJR

    BREAKING | Obscene videos case: Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna remanded to six days police custody

    Swati Maliwal assault case: Accused Bibhav Kumar sent to judicial custody for 14 days snt

    BREAKING | Swati Maliwal assault case: Accused Bibhav Kumar sent to judicial custody for 14 days

    Man commits suicide by jumping from Vega City mall on Bengaluru's Bannerghatta road, probe underway vkp

    BREAKING: Man commits suicide by jumping from Vega City mall on Bengaluru's Bannerghatta road, probe underway

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon