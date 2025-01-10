Over 4 crore passengers travel from Bengaluru International Airport in 2024

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport handled over 40.7 million passengers in 2024, a 9% increase from the previous year. The airport was recognized as a "Large Airport" by ACI, with new airlines, expanded services, and a 17% rise in cargo traffic.

Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport (BLR), the third-largest airport in the country, has reached a major milestone by handling over 40.7 million passengers in 2024. This marks a 9% increase in passenger traffic compared to the previous year, according to Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL).

The airport has now been officially recognized as a "Large Airport" by the Airports Council International (ACI) after surpassing 40 million passengers in a single year. Among the highlights of 2024 was the record-breaking number of 1,26,532 passengers travelling through the airport on October 20. Additionally, the highest number of flights in a single day occurred on October 17, 2024.



As of the end of December, Kempegowda International Airport is now directly connected to 75 domestic and 30 international destinations, further expanding its global reach, as confirmed by BIAL.



2024 has also been a year of growth for Bengaluru Airport with the arrival of several new airlines. International airlines like Oman's Salam Air, Maldives’ Manta Air, and Britain’s Virgin Atlantic have begun operations at the airport. Additionally, India's new airline Fly-91 has joined the network. Alongside new carriers, existing airlines have also expanded their services, increasing their capacity to meet growing demand.

In 2024, Bengaluru International Airport saw a remarkable increase in cargo traffic as well. A total of 4,96,227 metric tonnes of cargo was transported through the airport, reflecting a 17% rise from the previous year. Of this, international cargo made up 3,13,981 metric tonnes, showing a 23% growth. Domestic cargo traffic reached 1,82,246 metric tonnes, marking a 9% increase.

