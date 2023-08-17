Mysuru: Kingfisher beer worth Rs 25 crore seized after 'dangerous substance' is detected, UB booked

The Karnataka Excise department has cracked the whip on United Breweries company, seizing beer valued at Rs 25 crore over safety concerns. A chemical report revealed the presence of a dangerous substance in the beer, rendering it unsuitable for consumption.

The problematic ingredient was detected specifically in the beer produced at the Nanjanagudu unit. According to Mysore Rural Excise Department Deputy Commissioner A Ravishankar, the beer in question includes variants like Kingfisher Strong and Kingfisher Ultra Lager. These varieties were found to contain a substance that pose a risk to human health. The ingredient was identified in beer bottles dated July 15, 7e, and 7c.



The beer samples were sent for chemical testing, with the results becoming available on August 2. The report indicated that the beer was not fit for human consumption. This prompted the authorities to take action, leading to the blocking of all 78,678 boxes of beer that had already been distributed.



An FIR has been filed against United Breweries' company for producing poor-quality beer. The sale is currently halted, resulting in an increase in demand.

The company has provided its perspective on the matter through a spokesperson. The company's statement clarified that a minor amount of unclear content was observed in a few beer bottles from the Nanjangud unit on July 15. The spokesperson stated that this content did not pose any health risks and reassured that all of their products adhere to established quality standards