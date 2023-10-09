Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mysuru Dasara 2023: Jewelled Throne to be assembled in Mysuru Palace today

    As part of Dasara festivities, a traditional private darbar will take place at Mysuru Palace on August 9, featuring the installation of a splendid Jewelled throne. The throne assembly involves local Veerashaivas and strict security measures. Royal heir Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will conduct a private durbar on the throne during Dussehra, followed by its dismantling and return to the treasury. Entry restrictions for tourists are in place on specific dates.

    Mysuru Dasara 2023: Jewelled Throne to be assembled in Mysuru Palace today
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

    As part of the Dussehra festivities, a traditional private darbar is scheduled to take place at Mysuru Palace on August 9, featuring the installation of a splendid Jewelled throne. The detailed process involves extracting the throne's components from the treasury and performing religious rituals. Under strict security measures, these components are then assembled, creating the grand throne.

    Local Veerashaivas from Gejjagalli village play a key role in arranging the throne's parts and establishing the Koormavatara seat on a specific area of carpet. Following this, the throne is ritually consecrated by priests and veiled with a white cloth, with Pramodadevi Wadiyar, a royal descendant, supervising the proceedings.

    Mysuru Dasara 2023: Public entry restricted inside Palace on THESE dates

    During the entire Dussehra celebration, which spans from the 15th to the 24th, royal heir Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will conduct a private darbar while seated upon this resplendent golden throne within Mysore Palace. Once the Dussehra festivities conclude, the dismantling of the throne is entrusted to the Gejjagalli Veerashaivas, who return its components to their original location. Additionally, CCTV cameras will be installed within the private durbar hall to ensure security.

    Mysuru Dasara: Initial lineup of elephants confirmed for festivities

    The opulent jewelled throne is composed of eight silver bhadrasanas and six accessories, including Bhadrasana, Umapakshi, pearl net, Makara toran, nagas, a golden horse, trumpets, and a golden kalash. The assembly process culminates when all the parts are fitted together, and the lion's visage is attached to the throne.

    In consideration of the Dussehra rituals and throne assembly, entry to the palace is restricted for tourists. These limitations are in effect on October 9 from 10 am to 1 pm. October 15 from 10 am to 2 pm. Oct 23 (10 am to 2 pm), Oct 24, and November 8, as communicated by the Deputy Director of the Palace Board, T.S. Subrahmanya.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
