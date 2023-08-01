Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Law students move Karnataka HC against ‘Shakti’ scheme

    Law students filed a PIL against Karnataka's Congress government's Shakti scheme, providing free bus travel for women, demanding 50% seats for ticket buyers and assistance for children and senior citizens. Complaints of overcrowding and loss in private bus and autorickshaw businesses led to state-wide protests. Gruha Jyoti scheme will benefit 3.1 lakh people from August 5.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 8:44 PM IST

    A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed by law students in the Karnataka High Court against the Congress government's Shakti scheme that ensured free bus travel for women in state government buses. The PIL has demanded 50 per cent seats for those who buy tickets and children and the Senior citizens should be provided with proper assistance in the buses.

    The PIL stems from the issues created by the scheme. Since it was rolled out, more women have been availing the bus services. There have been complaints of male passengers not finding seats. The law students have submitted a PIL against the scheme, stating that it has been causing a ruckus inside buses.

    Even though the government has announced 50% of the seats belong to men, women generally occupy the seats, which creates issues. 

    The Congress government had announced five guarantee schemes for Karnataka, and Shakti Scheme is one of them. It has been implemented from June 12, and lakhs of women are taking benefit from the scheme.

    Due to this scheme, the private buses have been suffering from losses and the autorickshaw drivers have complained against the scheme, that they are suffering from a lack of customers due to this scheme. The private bus and Autorickshaw unions had announced a state-wide protest against the scheme, and the government intervened and made them take back their protest.

    Gruhajyoti to be Implemented from Aug 5

    Another guarantee scheme announced by the government, Gruha Jyoti will be implemented from August 5 and about 3.1 lakh people will be benefitted from the scheme, stated Excise and District In-charge Minister RB Thimmapura. He said that 3.10 lakh beneficiaries out of 4.3 lakh electricity consumers have registered for the scheme and also he has informed the HESCOM to take necessary actions to register the leftover consumers for the scheme.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 8:44 PM IST
