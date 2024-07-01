Konkan railways awaits SWR's approval for Ankola railway station sketch along Hubballi-Ankola railway line

The Hubballi-Ankola railway line survey is set to be completed by December, with the South Western Railway seeking approval for Ankola station's design. Despite legal hurdles and environmental concerns, the re-survey addressing these issues is nearing completion. The Detailed Project Report is expected to be submitted to the Central Government by December.

The survey for the Hubballi-Ankola railway line is on track to be completed by December. Taking the step forward, the South Western Railway (SWR) has reached out to the Konkan Railway Corporation, seeking approval for the Ankola railway station design. This marks a crucial milestone in realizing the long-awaited Hubballi-Ankola railway line.

South Western Railway Deputy Chief Engineer Vinayak Padalkar has formally communicated with the Konkan Railway Corporation, sending a detailed layout map of the proposed Ankola station. The Hubballi-Ankola rail line will fall under the jurisdiction of South Western Railway, but the Ankola station will be managed by Konkan Railway. Thus, SWR has requested Konkan Railway's approval for the station design.



Centre gives green signal for Hubballi – Ankola railway route but environmentalists stand in way

The dream of the Hubballi-Ankola railway line has been in limbo for over two decades. Legal hurdles, particularly a court stay order from the Green tribunal, have repeatedly stalled progress. Although Green Bench approval remains pending, the South Western Railway is gearing up for preliminary preparations, anticipating a positive outcome.

Meanwhile, the re-survey of the Hubballi-Ankola route is nearing completion. The initial survey report was rejected by the Wildlife Board due to environmental concerns, specifically around the Kali Tiger Reserve. A re-survey was commissioned to address these issues and minimize forest damage. This revised survey report is expected to be submitted to the National Wildlife Board by August.



'You will be killed just like Neha & Anjali': Hubballi's Rotary school HM gets death threat

Sources indicate that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) will likely be presented to the Central Government by December, contingent on Wildlife Board approval.

The campaign for the Hubballi-Ankola railway line has been ongoing for 20-30 years, driven by the need for a railway connection between the capital and the commercial hub of Hubli. With preliminary preparations now underway, construction could commence swiftly once the Green Tribunal gives its nod.

Latest Videos