Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Konkan railways awaits SWR's approval for Ankola railway station sketch along Hubballi-Ankola railway line

    The Hubballi-Ankola railway line survey is set to be completed by December, with the South Western Railway seeking approval for Ankola station's design. Despite legal hurdles and environmental concerns, the re-survey addressing these issues is nearing completion. The Detailed Project Report is expected to be submitted to the Central Government by December.

    Konkan railways awaits SWR's approval for Ankola railway station sketch along Hubballi-Ankola railway line vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 1, 2024, 9:45 AM IST

    The survey for the Hubballi-Ankola railway line is on track to be completed by December. Taking the step forward, the South Western Railway (SWR) has reached out to the Konkan Railway Corporation, seeking approval for the Ankola railway station design. This marks a crucial milestone in realizing the long-awaited Hubballi-Ankola railway line.

    South Western Railway Deputy Chief Engineer Vinayak Padalkar has formally communicated with the Konkan Railway Corporation, sending a detailed layout map of the proposed Ankola station. The Hubballi-Ankola rail line will fall under the jurisdiction of South Western Railway, but the Ankola station will be managed by Konkan Railway. Thus, SWR has requested Konkan Railway's approval for the station design.

    Centre gives green signal for Hubballi – Ankola railway route but environmentalists stand in way

    The dream of the Hubballi-Ankola railway line has been in limbo for over two decades. Legal hurdles, particularly a court stay order from the Green tribunal, have repeatedly stalled progress. Although Green Bench approval remains pending, the South Western Railway is gearing up for preliminary preparations, anticipating a positive outcome.

    Meanwhile, the re-survey of the Hubballi-Ankola route is nearing completion. The initial survey report was rejected by the Wildlife Board due to environmental concerns, specifically around the Kali Tiger Reserve. A re-survey was commissioned to address these issues and minimize forest damage. This revised survey report is expected to be submitted to the National Wildlife Board by August.

    'You will be killed just like Neha & Anjali': Hubballi's Rotary school HM gets death threat

    Sources indicate that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) will likely be presented to the Central Government by December, contingent on Wildlife Board approval. 

    The campaign for the Hubballi-Ankola railway line has been ongoing for 20-30 years, driven by the need for a railway connection between the capital and the commercial hub of Hubli. With preliminary preparations now underway, construction could commence swiftly once the Green Tribunal gives its nod.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2024, 9:45 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activists organise protest demanding jobs for Kannadigas, Actress Pooja Gandhi supports vkp

    Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activists organise protest demanding jobs for Kannadigas, actress Pooja Gandhi supports

    Karnataka govt launches crackdown on eateries selling 'unhygienic' shawarma

    Karnataka govt launches crackdown on eateries selling ‘unhygienic’ shawarma

    Multiple buses catch fire near nursing home at Hegganahalli cross in Bengaluru vkp

    BREAKING: 5 buses catch fire near nursing home at Hegganahalli cross in Bengaluru

    Panipuri will be banned if they contain THESE 5 harmful chemicals: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao vkp

    Panipuri will be banned if they contain THESE 5 harmful chemicals: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

    Ex Karnataka minister Sriramulu arrested during protest demanding CM s resignation over Valmiki corporation scam vkp

    Ex-Karnataka minister Sriramulu arrested in protest demanding CM's resignation over Valmiki corp scam

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced for July 1: Check city-wise rates gcw

    Petrol, diesel FRESH price announced for July 1: Check city-wise rates

    Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activists organise protest demanding jobs for Kannadigas, Actress Pooja Gandhi supports vkp

    Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activists organise protest demanding jobs for Kannadigas, actress Pooja Gandhi supports

    Kerala: Four-year undergraduate programme classes to begin today july 1 2024; Check details anr

    Kerala: Four-year undergraduate programme classes to begin today; Check details

    Viral video: Major General, 56, performs 25 pull-ups without break, netizens impressed (WATCH) gcw

    Viral video: Major General, 56, performs 25 pull-ups without break, netizens impressed (WATCH)

    Actor Sidhique elected as new general secretary of AMMA; Jagadish, R Jayan vice-presidents anr

    Actor Sidhique elected as new general secretary of AMMA; Jagadish, R Jayan vice presidents

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon