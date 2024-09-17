Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kodagu tourism struggles as infrastructure issues leave tourists disappointed

    Tourism in Kodagu is recovering as rains subside, but Rajaseat in Madikeri remains neglected. The fountain, a key attraction, has been out of order for months, disappointing tourists and hurting local businesses. Locals urge authorities to repair the fountain and revive tourism.

    Kodagu tourism struggles as infrastructure issues leave tourists disappointed
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 1:17 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 1:17 PM IST

    Tourism in Kodagu, a district that heavily depends on visitors, has faced setbacks since June due to heavy rains. However, with a recent decrease in rainfall, the sector has started to recover as tourists gradually return to the region. Popular tourist spots in Kodagu are once again seeing visitors, bringing some life back to the local economy. However, one of the district's most famous attractions, Rajaseat in Madikeri, remains neglected, leaving tourists disappointed.

    For the past three months, the fountain at Rajaseat, which once drew large crowds in the evenings, has been out of order. Despite the fountain being a key attraction, the horticulture department has yet to take any steps to repair it, causing frustration among visitors. The fountain, which used to start gushing at 6:30 PM, was known for its vibrant lights and accompanying Kodagu music, offering tourists a refreshing and scenic experience after a day of sightseeing. Now, as soon as darkness falls, tourists leave the area early, missing out on the once lively atmosphere.

    Kodagu villagers build footbridge with Walnut trees after 2 years of government neglect

    Tourist Sheetal expressed her disappointment, saying, "Everything feels like it's over." This discontent is not just limited to tourists. Local businesses in Madikeri are also feeling the impact. Earlier, tourists would spend their evenings at Rajaseat, enjoying the fountain before heading into Madikeri town to shop and dine, boosting business activities until 8 PM. Now, with fewer people staying in the area, business has slowed down, leading to losses for local traders.

    Madhu, a businessman who relies on tourism, urged authorities to repair the fountain as soon as possible. "Our businesses depend on tourists, and the fountain was a major draw. It needs to be fixed immediately," he said.

    Despite Karnataka govt’s orders, illegal resort construction continues in Kodagu; landslide threats loom

    In addition to the broken fountain, the garden at Rajaseat has been left in poor condition due to the continuous rains over the past three months. The lack of flowers and greenery has further reduced the site's appeal. The children's train, another popular feature, has also been out of service for several years, adding to the decline in visitors.

    With Kodagu tourism slowly bouncing back after the rainy season, local authorities and the tourism department are being urged to address these issues and restore Rajaseat to its former glory. Immediate action is necessary to revive both tourism and local business in the district.

