Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    KEA exam scam across Karnataka: Minister Priyank Kharge announces investigation

    The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) faces widespread irregularities in written tests across the state, according to RDPR Affairs Minister Priyank Kharge. Bluetooth usage and exam scams are reported in various regions, triggering a comprehensive inquiry. The main accused, RD Patil, is under strict measures, with a forensic examination of a related mobile device. Kharge challenges BJP allegations and emphasizes the government's commitment to youth and efforts to prevent irregularities in recruitment through new legislation.

    KEA exam scam across Karnataka: Minister Priyank Kharge announces investigation vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

    In a recent press briefing in Kalaburagi, RDPR Affairs Minister Priyank Kharge disclosed that irregularities in the written tests conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for various state corporations and boards were not confined to specific regions but had spread across the entire state.

    Kharge mentioned that precautionary measures have been implemented by the government, but there have been instances of Bluetooth usage in some locations. He clarified that incidents were reported not only in Kalaburagi but also in Yadgiri, Vijayapura, Hubli, and Bangalore. The minister assured the public that investigations are underway to examine the discrepancies thoroughly.

    Karnataka: Did KEA scandal Kingpin alter identity to evade police?

    Acknowledging the seriousness of the situation, Kharge asserted that the government would take further action based on the preliminary investigation's report. He pointed out that OMR was not conducted in their district, indicating a possible mobile usage issue. The irregularities seem to have occurred in different parts of the state, prompting a comprehensive inquiry. Kharge stated that once the investigation is complete, the Home Minister would decide whether to involve COD or CBI in the case.

    Regarding the arrest of RD Patil, the main accused in the KEA exam scam, Kharge stated that strict measures have been taken to apprehend him. A mobile device related to the case has been sent to the forensic agency for examination, and the investigation is ongoing.

    He emphasized that not all information can be disclosed at this stage of the investigation. He assured the public that the government is committed to a thorough and sincere effort to address the issue. If any involvement is found, strict action will be taken against those responsible.

    KEA scandal re-run: Why did Jyoti Niwas college in Bengaluru conduct SDA exam with closed CCTV?

    Responding to allegations from BJP leaders claiming that RD Patil has the protection of Priyank Kharge, the minister retorted by questioning BJP's actions in similar situations. He challenged them to provide records if there are doubts about the involvement of his MLAs. Kharge urged the BJP to introspect and conduct a thorough examination before making such allegations.

    Kharge highlighted the government's commitment to the future of the youth and mentioned the ongoing efforts to prevent irregularities in government recruitment. He disclosed that a Prevention of Karapakshan in Government Recruitment Bill is in the works, having been discussed with the Chief Minister and sent to the DPR for approval.

    KPSC exam faces backlash as officials demand female candidates to remove Mangalsutras while entering hall

    Despite the embarrassment caused by the exam irregularities, Kharge noted that precautionary measures were taken before the exams, including inspections of lodges near examination centres, restrictions on parking within 200 feet, and the installation of detectors. He mentioned that strict measures led to a 50% absence rate among candidates.

    Responding to questions about the police's handling of the situation, Kharge denied any differences of opinion and asserted that improvements have been made since the government took office. He attributed any delays to the need for time to implement necessary measures.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yellow alert in Karnataka for next 3 days, heavy rainfall expected vkp

    Yellow alert in Karnataka for next 3 days, heavy rainfall expected

    Deepavali 2023: Private bus operators in Karnataka increase ticket fares, Passengers express woes vkp

    Deepavali 2023: Private bus operators in Karnataka increase ticket fares, Passengers express woes

    KEA scandal: Police probe reveals Bluetooth devices were distributed in sugarcane field! vkp

    KEA scandal: Police probe reveals Bluetooth devices were distributed in sugarcane field!

    Former minister Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri accuses Karnataka CM of emptying state coffers for guarantee schemes vkp

    Former minister Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri accuses Karnataka CM of emptying state coffers for guarantee schemes

     Political veteran DB Chandre Gowda, who made way for Indira Gandhi, is no more

    Political veteran DB Chandre Gowda, who made way for Indira Gandhi, is no more

    Recent Stories

    Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu forces schools to shutdown in 5 districts AJR

    Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu forces schools to shutdown in 5 districts

    football Champions League: Arsenal shine as Trossard and Saka lead dominant win over Sevilla; WATCH highlights snt

    Champions League: Arsenal shine as Trossard and Saka lead dominant win over Sevilla; WATCH highlights

    Terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, BSF jawan injured in Pakistan's firing in Ramgarh AJR

    Terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, BSF jawan injured in Pakistan's firing in Ramgarh

    Youre just a scum Nikki Haley slams Vivek Ramaswamy after he brings up her daughter in GOP debate watch gcw

    'You're just a scum': Nikki Haley slams Vivek Ramaswamy after he brings up her daughter in GOP debate

    Kudukku 2025: Krishna Sankar, Durga Krishna's thriller movie to start streaming on OTT from THIS date rkn

    Kudukku 2025: Krishna Sankar, Durga Krishna's thriller movie to start streaming on OTT from THIS date

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon