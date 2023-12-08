Karnataka: Rs 56 lakh worth of gold jewellery stolen from SBI locker in Hubli, complaint lodged

Ish Kohli from Hubli reports a Rs 56 lakh gold theft from an SBI Bank locker at Keshwapur. Both jewellery and documents missing despite Kohli's possession of the locker key. FIR filed; authorities urged for swift police action and a thorough investigation.

The presumed security of bank lockers came under scrutiny as Ish Kohli from Shanti Nagar, Hubli, reported the disappearance of gold jewellery valued at Rs 56 lakh. The unsettling revelation emerged after Kohli filed a complaint at Keshwapur police station concerning the theft of gold ornaments kept in an SBI Bank locker in Keshwapur. Despite having the requisite key in his possession, the locker was found open, and both the jewellery and important documents worth lakhs were missing, prompting Kohli's grievance and the subsequent filing of an FIR.

The distressing incident revolves around two lockers in Keshwapur's SBI Bank, rented by Ish Kohli in 2013 under his parents' names. In 2014, gold jewellery valued at Rs 56 lakh was deposited into these lockers, accompanied by regular rental payments over the years.



However, upon Kohli's recent visit to retrieve the gold, shock engulfed him. One locker lay open, while the other remained shut, compelling him to complain to the bank.

The SBI Bank authorities have been cited expressing their stance on the matter. A formal complaint has been lodged regarding the disappearance of gold ornaments and documents stored in the SBI Bank locker. Kohli's plea for a comprehensive investigation and the pursuit of legal measures against the responsible individuals echoes the need for swift and thorough action by the police department.