Karnataka records heavy rainfall on October 4; IMD predicts downpour in Bengaluru for 2 days

Karnataka saw heavy rainfall on October 4, with Kiragasur in Mysuru recording 122.5 mm. The IMD predicts continued rain in Bangalore for the next two days. A fallen tree branch in Pulakeshi Nagar was promptly cleared by BBMP, ensuring the safety of residents.

Karnataka experienced significant rainfall on October 4, with various regions across the state recording impressive amounts. In Mysuru, Kiragasur topped the list with a staggering 122.5 mm of rain. Bellary followed closely behind, where Yashwantnagar recorded 121.5 mm. Other areas showing substantial rainfall included Davanagere with 117.5 mm in Annabur, and Chitradurga, where Neralagunte received 113 mm. Tumkur also saw considerable precipitation, measuring 112 mm at Tadakalur.

- Mysuru: 122.5 mm

- Bellary: 121.5 mm

- Davanagere: 117.5 mm

- Chitradurga: 113 mm

- Tumkur: 112 mm

- Vijayanagar: 110.5 mm

- Kolar: 96 mm

- Raichur: 87.5 mm

- Yadagiri: 83.5 mm

- Chikkamagaluru: 78 mm

- Ramanagara: 77 mm

- Udupi: 70 mm

- Kalaburagi: 69 mm

- Koppal: 67.5 mm

- Dakshina Kannada: 67 mm

- Chamarajanagar: 66 mm

- Hassan: 58.5 mm

- Mandya: 58.5 mm

- Kodagu: 57.5 mm

- Bangalore City: 55 mm

- Chikkaballapur: 52 mm

- Dharwad: 42 mm

- Uttara Kannada: 41.5 mm

- Bangalore Rural: 38.5 mm

- Vijayapura: 33 mm

- Belagavi: 32.5 mm

- Bidar: 27.5 mm



The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts continued cloudy conditions in Bangalore, predicting rain for the next two days. The weather remains cool, providing a refreshing change for residents.

Late last night, heavy rains affected many parts of the city, leading to minor disruptions. A large branch from a tree fell in Pulakeshi Nagar during the downpour, but the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) swiftly cleared the obstruction, ensuring there is no danger to residents.

