    Karnataka records 26% increase in pre-monsoon rainfall, IMD issues yellow alert for 2 days

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a 26% increase in pre-monsoon rainfall in Karnataka, reaching 11.3 cm by May 22. Coastal and northern regions saw varied rainfall, with some districts facing deficits. Despite potential delays, the monsoon is expected soon after Kerala's onset on May 31, with a yellow alert for several districts on May 24-25.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 24, 2024, 8:28 AM IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported a significant increase in pre-monsoon rainfall across Karnataka, recording a 26% surge above the normal levels. Typically, the state receives around 8.9 cm of rain from March to late May. However, this year, despite a dry March and April, May's rainfall has compensated for the deficit, bringing the total to 11.3 cm by May 22, with more rain expected before the end of the month.

    In the coastal regions, rainfall patterns varied. Udupi district experienced a slight deficit with 7% less rain than usual, while the other two coastal districts saw rainfall exceed normal levels by 31%. The northern hinterland also received ample rainfall, with a notable 28% increase overall. Yadagiri was among the 11 northern districts that experienced above-normal rainfall, though Kalaburagi and Haveri faced a shortfall.

    In the southern hinterland, 17 districts were analyzed. Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Mysore, and Ramanagara reported less rain than usual, while other areas enjoyed a 23% increase in rainfall.

    Despite concerns about a possible delay in the monsoon due to atmospheric conditions, weather experts clarified that the isolated low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea will not hinder the monsoon's arrival. The monsoon is expected to reach Karnataka shortly after its onset in Kerala on May 31. Retired Director of KAN DMC, Srinivas Reddy, noted that the depression in the Bay of Bengal could strengthen the monsoon, potentially leading to more rain in coastal and hilly regions over the next few days.

    The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts, forecasting 6-11 cm of rain on May 24 and 25. The districts under alert include Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi.

