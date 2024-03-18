Karnataka: Naxals appear in Coorg ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

The sudden appearance of Naxalites in Coorg, Karnataka, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections raises security concerns. Transactions in cash by the Naxals spark suspicions about funding sources. Authorities are on high alert, aiming to prevent disruptions and ensure the safety of residents amidst fears of electoral interference.

With the Lok Sabha elections looming, political enthusiasm is at an all-time high as parties gear up for what promises to be a decisive electoral battle. However, amidst the flurry of campaign activities, Naxalites have appeared in Karnataka’s Coorg, raising tensions across the district.

Reports indicate that a group of eight Naxalites made an unexpected appearance in a rubber estate near Kadamakallu in Madikeri taluk, sending shockwaves through the local community. The presence of Naxals in the Sampaje border area of Madikeri taluk, Kodagu district, has put the police on high alert as they work diligently to ensure the safety and security of residents. Recently, Naxal activity in Chikkamagaluru has raised concerns as there were speculations about the Naxals planning to celebrate the death anniversary of Saket Rajan.



Karnataka: Naxals plan to commemorate death anniversary of Saket Rajan; Udupi, Chikkamagaluru on high alert

Adding to the apprehension, it was revealed that the Naxals visited Koojimale of Kaluru village yesterday evening, where they reportedly procured groceries worth approximately 4000 rupees from a local shop. What is particularly concerning is that the transaction was conducted in cash, without any digital payment, raising questions about the source of funds.



Local authorities closely monitor the situation, with heightened vigilance in place to prevent any further incursions or disturbances by Naxal elements. The sudden appearance of Naxals in Coorg has cast a shadow over the region, prompting fears of potential disruptions to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.